This 7-year-old looks just like Ranbir Kapoor when he was a kid. Watch

There are many people who look like doppelgangers of famous celebrities. Such people turn into social media stars by imitating the celebrities that they resemble. You must have seen countless people who look similar to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or try to act like them. However, have you ever seen a celebrity lookalike who looks like a carbon copy of an actor when he was a child?

Meet Nirav Bhatt, a 7-year-old boy who looks like Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood version. And he has even modelled for a brand owned by Alia Bhatt. The Humans of Bombay page on Instagram shared Nirav’s video and story. He said he was just four years old when his mother said, “Tu to mera chota Ranbir hai (You are my small Ranbir).” He said he didn’t know at the time whom she was talking about. But when she showed him his photos, he loved his hair and smile.

Once he was at a mall with his parents when suddenly a stranger woman came up to them and said, “Aapka beta Ranbir Kapoor jaisa lagta hai (Your son looks like Ranbir Kapoor).” The woman shook his hand and left and he loved that.

In April this year, one of his classmate’s mothers suggested he try modelling. His mother got his pictures clicked in May and he started working as a model for some brands. And then in June, they got a call from Alia Bhatt’s brand calling for a shoot in Dharamsala. Everyone kept calling him “Ranbir sir” on the set, he shared. Alia Bhatt shared the photos from the shoot a few days later and that is when everyone noticed that he looked like Ranbir Kapoor. The family reportedly received many messages from people after that.

“Coincidence is his last name is bhatt,” commented a user. “Cutest little Ranbir,” said another.

Nirav says right now he is focusing on his studies and learning to play the piano. He said when he grows up, he would love to become an actor and hopes everyone will love him just like they love Ranbir Kapoor.