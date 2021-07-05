Third Wave trends as photos from crowded Manali go viral, see all reactions here

Many memes and jokes on a possible third wave as social distancing and other protocols were being ignored, as seen in the pictures.

In order to seek respite from the heatwave in the plains, tourists are flocking to Himachal Pradesh’s Manali. The Covid-19 cases in the state have seen a dip after the brutal second wave showed signs of ebbing. Ever since the state government announced an ease in coronavirus restrictions last month, tourists have decided to head towards higher altitudes, including Kullu-Manali, and Dharamshala.

With this sudden surge in tourists, pictures and videos of crowded streets of Manali have surfaced on the internet, prompting worry among officials and locals. Apart from expressing their concern about a possible third wave, netizens are sharing memes and jokes as Covid-19 and social-distancing protocols have been ignored. #ThirdWave started trending on Twitter as the photos from Manali went viral.

Take a look here:

#Manali

🔼Manali in lockdown with less population

🔽Manali after lockdown pic.twitter.com/CUmWp5E8dL — RAHUL (@_jain_sahab__) July 4, 2021

Meanwhile CORONA VIRUS #Manali pic.twitter.com/6mHxO9ApZo — Naam me kya rakha h (@Kuch_nahi_rakha) July 4, 2021

Shocking pictures from #Manali . In search of peace, many people will rest in peace .#thirdwave pic.twitter.com/wiw2BfNazL — Pratham Negi (@PrathamNegi4) July 4, 2021

#3rdWave

Corona loves the way humans forget the lessons from past experiences.#Manali pic.twitter.com/xnI2TrhwAo — Nimish Joshi (@NimishJoshi_) July 5, 2021

The withdrawal of the condition of negative RT-PCR report and e-covid pass to enter the state has reportedly boosted the tourist footfall.

Recently, a video showing a long queue of vehicles at the Parwanoo border in Solan district had gone viral as cops stopped vehicles to examine the e-pass of travellers arriving from other states.