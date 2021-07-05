Third Wave trends as photos from crowded Manali go viral, see all reactions here

July 5, 2021 2:41:32 pm
In order to seek respite from the heatwave in the plains, tourists are flocking to Himachal Pradesh’s Manali. The Covid-19 cases in the state have seen a dip after the brutal second wave showed signs of ebbing. Ever since the state government announced an ease in coronavirus restrictions last month, tourists have decided to head towards higher altitudes, including Kullu-Manali, and Dharamshala.
With this sudden surge in tourists, pictures and videos of crowded streets of Manali have surfaced on the internet, prompting worry among officials and locals. Apart from expressing their concern about a possible third wave, netizens are sharing memes and jokes as Covid-19 and social-distancing protocols have been ignored. #ThirdWave started trending on Twitter as the photos from Manali went viral.
Doctors watching people enjoying the vacations at #Manali
be like –#3rdWave pic.twitter.com/yP8dtDsLFM
— Anurag (@___Anurag_____) July 5, 2021
People are again neglecting the coivd norms. #3rdWave #manali pic.twitter.com/tG4d0fsS97
— Tyrion Lannister (@Tyri0nIannister) July 5, 2021
#Manali administration after watching crowd. pic.twitter.com/3oX8u3vtup
— घा स ले ट (@GhasIate) July 5, 2021
#3rdWave #manali
Meanwhile me who waiting to end of this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/KxOUcd0OMe
— काफिर – ए – हिन्द (@cs538345) July 5, 2021
Coronavirus looking at the gatherings at Manali be like:#3rdWave #Manali pic.twitter.com/dH11HBsc6X
— Nikhil Chandra (@_millennialmonk) July 5, 2021
#3rdWave#manali
Coronavirus looking at the gatherings at Manali be like: pic.twitter.com/F28jhXFxzf
— Biswajit Behera (@Biswa__jit_) July 5, 2021
#Manali
🔼Manali in lockdown with less population
🔽Manali after lockdown pic.twitter.com/CUmWp5E8dL
— RAHUL (@_jain_sahab__) July 4, 2021
Meanwhile CORONA VIRUS
#Manali pic.twitter.com/6mHxO9ApZo
— Naam me kya rakha h (@Kuch_nahi_rakha) July 4, 2021
Shocking pictures from #Manali . In search of peace, many people will rest in peace .#thirdwave pic.twitter.com/wiw2BfNazL
— Pratham Negi (@PrathamNegi4) July 4, 2021
#3rdWave
Corona loves the way humans forget the lessons from past experiences.#Manali pic.twitter.com/xnI2TrhwAo
— Nimish Joshi (@NimishJoshi_) July 5, 2021
Third Wave Covid-19 Virus after receiving invitation from #Manali pic.twitter.com/9XwyMR9Pim
— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) July 4, 2021
Different Covid Variants gathering in #Manali like – pic.twitter.com/8Xd2aXRCi0
— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) July 4, 2021
The withdrawal of the condition of negative RT-PCR report and e-covid pass to enter the state has reportedly boosted the tourist footfall.
Recently, a video showing a long queue of vehicles at the Parwanoo border in Solan district had gone viral as cops stopped vehicles to examine the e-pass of travellers arriving from other states.
