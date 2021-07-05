Third Wave trends as photos from crowded Manali go viral, see all reactions here

scorecardresearch
After the Himachal Pradesh government eased Covid-19 restrictions last month, tourists have decided to escape to higher altitudes, including Kullu-Manali, and Dharamshala.

July 5, 2021 2:41:32 pm
Himachal Pradesh, Manali crowded streets picture, Twitter reactions, Manali, Manali crowded streets, Tourists flock Manali, Covid-19 restrictions on Manali, Covid 19 third wave, Himachal Pradesh Covid-19 updates, Manali Crowded streets picture memes, Viral news, Trending news, Indian Express newsMany memes and jokes on a possible third wave as social distancing and other protocols were being ignored, as seen in the pictures.

In order to seek respite from the heatwave in the plains, tourists are flocking to Himachal Pradesh’s Manali. The Covid-19 cases in the state have seen a dip after the brutal second wave showed signs of ebbing. Ever since the state government announced an ease in coronavirus restrictions last month, tourists have decided to head towards higher altitudes, including Kullu-Manali, and Dharamshala.

With this sudden surge in tourists, pictures and videos of crowded streets of Manali have surfaced on the internet, prompting worry among officials and locals. Apart from expressing their concern about a possible third wave, netizens are sharing memes and jokes as Covid-19 and social-distancing protocols have been ignored. #ThirdWave started trending on Twitter as the photos from Manali went viral.

The withdrawal of the condition of negative RT-PCR report and e-covid pass to enter the state has reportedly boosted the tourist footfall.

Recently, a video showing a long queue of vehicles at the Parwanoo border in Solan district had gone viral as cops stopped vehicles to examine the e-pass of travellers arriving from other states.

