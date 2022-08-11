scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

‘Think outside the box’: Anand Mahindra’s tweet is a clever message

Anand Mahindra posted a photograph of a mug which had a clever message that he said he wanted to get.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 3:25:43 pm
Anand Mahindra, tweet, mug, clever message, viral, TwitterAnand Mahindra tweeted about a mug he wished to buy because of its clever message.

Business magnate Anand Mahindra is quite active on Twitter, where he is known for sharing a variety of content that often goes viral. His posts often have an underlying message or lesson for his more than nine million Twitter followers.

In a tweet he shared on August 10, Mahindra posted a photograph of a mug that he said he wanted to get.

The mug had a game of tic-tac-toe printed on it along with a clever message. While the game of tic-tac-toe showed a draw, there was a message, “Think outside the box,” printed on it. The game was at an end with a win using the ‘X’ from the word ‘box’.

“I’m going to get this mug. Clever. The solution to a problem often lies by joining the dots with something OUTSIDE your own ecosystem…” Mahindra wrote in the tweet.

See the post below:

The tweet has received more than 12,000 likes and over 900 retweets so far.

“Indeed… but thinking… if the down print was little more on right… than O could have been the winner…it’s all abt who gets what,” commented a Twitter user.

Many individuals also redrew the lines in their own ways to make ‘O’ the winner.

“Brilliant. So are you someone who’s constantly trying to think outside the box? By this point, I’ve made myself clear: don’t. Make a critical new assumption. There is no box. Tell yourself it’s a choice. Or, once and for all, set your box on fire,” said another tweet.

“I was thinking the same! All solutions are not always straight, we need to think little RIGHT,” reads another tweet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 03:25:43 pm

