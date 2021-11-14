Watch: Thief seeks blessings from god before escaping with temple’s donation box

It’s not unusual for people to seek blessings from god before doing something important, or when they’re anxious. But in a bizarre case, a man was caught on camera touching an idol’s feet before stealing the temple’s donation box!

In CCTV footage going viral, the man is seen entering a temple in Thane, Maharashtra and checking his surroundings carefully. Then he pretends to take pictures, after which proceeds to go into the shrine and seek blessings from the Hanuman idol. However, soon after, he picks the wooden box near the podium and escapes from the spot.

Watch the video here:



According to local reports, the incident was reported by the temple priest, who in his complaint said that the theft occurred between 8 pm and 9.30 pm on Tuesday when he had stepped out for some work. When he returned, he saw that the donation box was missing.

He told the local police that the box contained cash amounting to around Rs 1,000. The video came to light when the investigating officers checked the security footage. The Naupada Police arrested the accused on Saturday and recovered the stolen cash from him.