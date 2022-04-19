Thief dances after robbing a shop in UP’s Chandauli, video goes viral

A thief in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli was seen dancing after robbing a shop in the area.

A 32-second clip shared by a Twitter user shows the thief, whose head is covered with a cloth, dancing near the shutter of the shop. After a few moments of celebration, he is seen crawling and escaping through the small opening between the shutter and floor. The incident happened on April 16.

The Twitter user tagged Chandauli police and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Zone Lucknow in his tweet and wrote, “The thief is celebrating after the theft in UP now.@chandaulipolice do you have any responsibility?” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Watch the video here:

Chandauli police said,” The case has been registered at the local police station in connection with the incident under the relevant section. Necessary legal action will be taken based on prevailing electronic and physical evidence.”

Before this, a video shared by Indian Police (IPS) officer Rupin Sharma showed how a thief demonstrated the way he entered a house through its barred windows to police. The one-minute video which had gone viral in January this year showed the thief fitting his body diagonally through a square portion of the window without making any noise.