‘Love is for all’: The Valentine’s Day ads creating buzz online

Amazon Alexa ad for the Valentine’s Day featured real-life couple celebrating same-sex relationships. Amazon Alexa ad for the Valentine’s Day featured real-life couple celebrating same-sex relationships.

With Valentine’s Day almost here, brands have been trying to outdo each other in a bid to woo couples opening their purse strings. While most came with tried and tested messages urging people to make their significant other feel special, a few brands ran some unique and interesting campaigns around the theme of love. From highlighting same-sex relationships to celebrating ever-lasting love, these ads from Valentine’s Day 2020 have created a buzz online.

Amazon Alexa

Featuring real-life couple fashion designer Suneet Varma and Rahul Arora, it shows how he plans a perfect date for his partner with help from Alexa. With a motto “Love of all, for all!”, the company wants all couples to “paint the town red with love that’s boundless!”

SKINN by Titan

Celebrating the love between two flatmates who turn out to be friends for life, SKINN, a perfume brand owned by watchmaker Titan, had a sweet message in their Valentine’s Day ad that ended on an unpredictable note.

Burger King

Being lonely on Valentine’s Day is something most don’t want to be. So, remembering all the lonely hearts, the fast-food chain is urging people to take a selfie with the ‘loneliest man in the world’.

Big Bazaar

While most campaigns features young couple in love, Big Bazaar decided to feature an elderly couple. With a tagline #LoveSabkeLiye, it also pokes fun at the exorbitant price of bananas.

Pepsi India

Well, some may not be happy being single, others are single by choice. The soft drinks brand featured superstar Salman Khan in a music video to celebrate ‘Swag se Solo’.

Manforce Condoms

Asking people to be cautious about public display of affection (PDA), the wellness brand warned couples of strangers filming their moments of intimacy. The ad has got many talking online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd