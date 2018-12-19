Toggle Menu
The most relatable jokes and memes about IPL Auction 2019

The IPL auction was all about team splurging on new players, which sparked some pretty inspired jokes about the event.

Twitterati had a field day with IPL Auction 2019. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

The IPL Player Auctions for the 2019 season held on Tuesday had 351 players who were up for grabs. Eight of them breached the Rs 5 crore mark and Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy kicked up bidding wars to become the most expensive players obtained by teams. Unadkat, and the relatively unknown Chakravarthy, were bought by Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively for Rs 8.4 crore.

Overseas cricketers also went under the hammer for hefty sums and England’s Sam Curran was bought for a whopping Rs 7.20 crore by Kings XI Punjab. South African Colin Ingram went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.40 crore.

The day also ended with a bang for Yuvraj Singh, who was initally not picked by any team but was finally bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel and Carlos Brathwaite went for Rs 5 crore each.

On social media though, it was a time for many to come up with jokes and memes about the auction:

