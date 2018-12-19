The most relatable jokes and memes about IPL Auction 2019

The IPL Player Auctions for the 2019 season held on Tuesday had 351 players who were up for grabs. Eight of them breached the Rs 5 crore mark and Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy kicked up bidding wars to become the most expensive players obtained by teams. Unadkat, and the relatively unknown Chakravarthy, were bought by Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively for Rs 8.4 crore.

Overseas cricketers also went under the hammer for hefty sums and England’s Sam Curran was bought for a whopping Rs 7.20 crore by Kings XI Punjab. South African Colin Ingram went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.40 crore.

The day also ended with a bang for Yuvraj Singh, who was initally not picked by any team but was finally bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel and Carlos Brathwaite went for Rs 5 crore each.

On social media though, it was a time for many to come up with jokes and memes about the auction:

Last time I saw so much zero, it was my exam result. https://t.co/teFb3ZCm8s — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) December 18, 2018

Auctioner after closing the bid for Yuvraj Singh! 😂 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/SwSqSKiRxJ — Neeraj Ravi (@dreamsndshots) December 18, 2018

RR owners when Jaydev Unadkat’s name is being announced at the auctions. pic.twitter.com/88Zkm1iPA8 — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) December 18, 2018

Jaydev Unadkat watching team owners raise his bid. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/cdclxnZfgb — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 18, 2018

All are waiting for April 2019

Kids – Avengers Endgame

Adults – Game of Thrones – last season

Legends – IPL

Ultra legends – Elections #IPLAuction — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) December 18, 2018

Me : yaar jinke bacche is IPL mein nhi bike, unke maa baap par kya gujrati hogi Friend : bhai Tu bhi to berojgar hai , apne maa baap se direct puch sakta hai kaisa lagta hai unhe 😹😹 — ฬ๏кє Evolved Narcissistic ☔ (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 18, 2018

Pic. 1- Me while seeing the #IPLAuction

Pic. 2- When I realise that paise inko milenge, main to gareeb ka gareeb rhunga. #IPL2019Auction #IPLAuction #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/o5GTuQKPk7 — Anas Ansari 🇮🇳 (@mohammadanas98) December 18, 2018