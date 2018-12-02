Move over Sacred Games, Mirzapur memes are now the rage

Amazon Prime’s original Hindi series Mirzapur has received rave reviews and was well received by audiences. However, the show’s humour and crackling dialogues are now serving as fodder for meme-makers, and Netflix’s Sacred Games might just have some stiff competition. Many of the show’s scenes are now memes online, and even the Punjab Police relied on one to try spread a social message.
From Pankaj Tripathi’s zesty one-liners to Ali Fazal’s relatable lines, people have given many Mirzapur scenes an epic make-over. Here are some examples:
*After studying for 30mins*
My Brain to me: pic.twitter.com/1EwkvtzHMa
Fixed it.#Mirzapur #NoHonking #WearHelmets pic.twitter.com/t3Qi9P7dNJ
When your Uber driver reaches the location without calling and stays silent during the whole trip. pic.twitter.com/lZchEeoECb
*out on a date*
Me : let me take your picture
She : we can take pictures later, let us enjoy the moment, it is so nice
Me : pic.twitter.com/rSH9bqe696
When your new maid does not switch off fan when you are sleeping. pic.twitter.com/hHJdy4G0rD
When you ask Rohit Sharma, “Opening karna achha lagta hi?” #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/T0CsnExcTu
**when she stops replying to my texts**
Le Me: pic.twitter.com/Q7GgufeJ07
Someone: Bhai, IT se itni nafrat kyu hai.
Me: pic.twitter.com/cFSa0mdXJU
scene outside when your dad is beating you in home pic.twitter.com/blGFlMZE3U
After starting to use Java8 lambda and streams:#MirzapurAmazon #Mirzapurmemes pic.twitter.com/FbiltSWbob
#Mirzapurmemes
Me to Alarm : pic.twitter.com/Pe0nJnX8xJ
When Your parents says- ” Baitho kuch baat krni hai tmse”#Mirzapurmemes #TheIronicalBaba pic.twitter.com/gPWnpG6jFm
When winters have just arrived and you already have a blocked nose. pic.twitter.com/BdZ8CPMiRp
Every PUBG Player be like..#MirzapurAmazon #mirzapur@MaharashtriansM pic.twitter.com/GaWX0eBuSs
When someone is roasting you for 2 minutes
Me-#mirzapurmemes@allindiamemes pic.twitter.com/Krv4BVNol3
CA students be like. pic.twitter.com/yKAYreSqW5
#mirzapur
She: lets split the bill!
He: pic.twitter.com/tgtaEfNp0Y
Definition of Politics pic.twitter.com/TibUd8kyrX
Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Duggal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Amit Sial and Kulbushan Kharbanda.