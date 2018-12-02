Toggle Menu
Move over Sacred Games, Mirzapur memes are now the rage

Mirzapur, the hit Hindi web-series on Amazon Prime has led to an epic meme-fest online, leaving Netizens in splits.

Amazon Prime’s original Hindi series Mirzapur has received rave reviews and was well received by audiences. However, the show’s humour and crackling dialogues are now serving as fodder for meme-makers, and Netflix’s Sacred Games might just have some stiff competition. Many of the show’s scenes are now memes online, and even the Punjab Police relied on one to try spread a social message.

From Pankaj Tripathi’s zesty one-liners to Ali Fazal’s relatable lines, people have given many Mirzapur scenes an epic make-over. Here are some examples:

Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Duggal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Amit Sial and Kulbushan Kharbanda.

