Move over Sacred Games, Mirzapur memes are now the rage

Amazon Prime’s original Hindi series Mirzapur has received rave reviews and was well received by audiences. However, the show’s humour and crackling dialogues are now serving as fodder for meme-makers, and Netflix’s Sacred Games might just have some stiff competition. Many of the show’s scenes are now memes online, and even the Punjab Police relied on one to try spread a social message.

From Pankaj Tripathi’s zesty one-liners to Ali Fazal’s relatable lines, people have given many Mirzapur scenes an epic make-over. Here are some examples:

*After studying for 30mins* My Brain to me: pic.twitter.com/1EwkvtzHMa — Jaimin Morbia (@jaimeme_morbia) November 27, 2018

When your Uber driver reaches the location without calling and stays silent during the whole trip. pic.twitter.com/lZchEeoECb — Bade Chote (@badechote) November 25, 2018

*out on a date* Me : let me take your picture She : we can take pictures later, let us enjoy the moment, it is so nice Me : pic.twitter.com/rSH9bqe696 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 25, 2018

When your new maid does not switch off fan when you are sleeping. pic.twitter.com/hHJdy4G0rD — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 25, 2018

scene outside when your dad is beating you in home pic.twitter.com/blGFlMZE3U — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) November 23, 2018

When winters have just arrived and you already have a blocked nose. pic.twitter.com/BdZ8CPMiRp — Bade Chote (@badechote) November 21, 2018

CA students be like. pic.twitter.com/yKAYreSqW5 — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) November 17, 2018

Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Duggal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Amit Sial and Kulbushan Kharbanda.