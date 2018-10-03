These Kangana Ranaut memes from Manikarnika are breaking the internet

Follow Us:
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

As the teaser started doing the rounds, so did the memes and jokes. One particular scene from the teaser featuring a bloodied Kangana Ranaut is what is inspiring all the memes and jokes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 3, 2018 3:19:26 pm
manikarnika, manikarnika teaser, kangana ranaut, manikarnika kangana, manikarnika memes, kangana ranaut memes, bollywood memes, funny news, indian express These desi memes of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika will leave you in splits.
The teaser for Kangana Ranaut’s period drama, Manikarnika, was released on Tuesday and got the attention of Bollywood buffs online. With over 10 million views in just 24 hours, the teaser is undoubtedly a hit. Many thought Ranaut as Rani Laxmi Bai was regal and breathtaking, while many were impressed and said the teaser gave them ‘goosebumps’.

However, it quickly met the same fate as all recent Bollywood teasers and trailers. As the teaser started doing the rounds, so did the memes and jokes. One particular scene caught their fancy: it’s the one in which a bloodstained Ranaut shows her bloodied teeth. While some compared it to a scene from their “root canal surgery”, there were also comparisons with Nicholas Cage, Shah Rukh Khan and Lord Voldemort!

Sample these:

Directed by Krish, the cast of the film includes Ishu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande and Zeeshan Ayub. Written by the writers of Baahubali and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the film is one of the most awaited movies of the year. In the teaser, Ranaut is seen riding a horse, wielding a sword and fighting in fierce battles.

