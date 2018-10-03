These Kangana Ranaut memes from Manikarnika are breaking the internet

These desi memes of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika will leave you in splits. These desi memes of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika will leave you in splits.

The teaser for Kangana Ranaut’s period drama, Manikarnika, was released on Tuesday and got the attention of Bollywood buffs online. With over 10 million views in just 24 hours, the teaser is undoubtedly a hit. Many thought Ranaut as Rani Laxmi Bai was regal and breathtaking, while many were impressed and said the teaser gave them ‘goosebumps’.

However, it quickly met the same fate as all recent Bollywood teasers and trailers. As the teaser started doing the rounds, so did the memes and jokes. One particular scene caught their fancy: it’s the one in which a bloodstained Ranaut shows her bloodied teeth. While some compared it to a scene from their “root canal surgery”, there were also comparisons with Nicholas Cage, Shah Rukh Khan and Lord Voldemort!

Sample these:

Can’t help but to share this uncanny resemblance to Daisy Domergue from Hateful Eight #Manikarnika pic.twitter.com/hh1aMesFvN — KingKohli (@PiedPiperValley) October 2, 2018

My face when someone accidentally spits gutkha over my face #ManikarnikaTheQueenofJhansi pic.twitter.com/q0xB96AycK — i_am_karan (@karanhamav) October 2, 2018

When you go to the dentist & he says, “Beta open your mouth nahi toh injection laga dunga” #ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/akdVCNmc6C — Bhagoda Canadian Deshbhakt (@FlopKhiladi) October 2, 2018

When Your Mom finds you using your phone instead of studying

Mom:#ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/mxtza48hJE — Aries Lady (@_Suyasha_) October 3, 2018

#ManikarnikaTeaser

When dentist checks mouth vs when he removes a teeth.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/y8Khh22yIn — Saumik Dey (@5th_ventricle) October 2, 2018

Me at the Dentist after a Root Canal. #manikarnikateaser pic.twitter.com/XYlw9Cd4CN — Anid (@annoyinglyanid) October 2, 2018

1- Your Crush

2- Her crush

3- Her father

4 – You pic.twitter.com/S6OTDis3DS — बंटी Babuwaski (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 2, 2018

Me : Aaj jaldi main challan kat gaya Mom : Me : Phir office bhi late pahunchi Mom : Me : Aur lautate time lunch box wahi bhul aayi Mom : pic.twitter.com/Jstgvgnsjb — SwatKat- The dancing human 💃 (@swatic12) October 1, 2018

When you are in a long queue and someone cuts in the middle: pic.twitter.com/X204QndB0H — Vis..Vishwa…vishwarya (@praveen_mishra_) October 1, 2018

When mom finds empty bottles in refrigerator.#Manikarnika pic.twitter.com/S5LoHYfNiE — Amby Says (@ambyism) October 1, 2018

When golgappe wala bhaiyya doesn’t give you sookhi pic.twitter.com/Lqax2le4yF — onetiponehand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) October 1, 2018

My sister when I enter home wearing her clothes without her permission pic.twitter.com/eguRErPAWW — PJ (@DuddWiser) October 1, 2018

Doctor : Open ur mouth

I: Ok

D: little more

I: Okkk

D: Little Morrrre !!

I: pic.twitter.com/U1OpXMU5pW — Rakinks (@RakenduSharma) October 1, 2018

Directed by Krish, the cast of the film includes Ishu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande and Zeeshan Ayub. Written by the writers of Baahubali and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the film is one of the most awaited movies of the year. In the teaser, Ranaut is seen riding a horse, wielding a sword and fighting in fierce battles.

