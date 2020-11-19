scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Top news

The memes people shared on social media for International Men’s Day

This year's theme for International Men's Day was "Better Health for Men and Boys", but there were also plenty of memes and jokes on social media on the occasion. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 19, 2020 7:12:37 pm
International Men's Day, International Men's Day memes, men's day, women's day, google doodle, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe theme for the year 2020 is "Better Health for Men and Boys" with the focus being in the well being of the male population. (Source: @which_rohit/Twitter)

International Men’s Day is an annual event celebrated to shed light on issues that men wrestle with including toxic masculinity,  gender roles and stereotypes. This year’s theme was “Better Health for Men and Boys”, but there were also plenty of memes and jokes on social media on the occasion.

The event this year aimed to focuses on the improvement and enhancement of the well being of the male population. Many brands, celebrities and organisations used the hashtag #InternationalMensDay to tweet messages on the occasions.

But there were also many who used the day to share memes and jokes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement