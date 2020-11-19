The memes people shared on social media for International Men’s Day

The theme for the year 2020 is "Better Health for Men and Boys" with the focus being in the well being of the male population. (Source: @which_rohit/Twitter)

International Men’s Day is an annual event celebrated to shed light on issues that men wrestle with including toxic masculinity, gender roles and stereotypes. This year’s theme was “Better Health for Men and Boys”, but there were also plenty of memes and jokes on social media on the occasion.

The event this year aimed to focuses on the improvement and enhancement of the well being of the male population. Many brands, celebrities and organisations used the hashtag #InternationalMensDay to tweet messages on the occasions.

But there were also many who used the day to share memes and jokes.

#InternationalMensDay

When some random girl says happy men’s day pic.twitter.com/sdEmsTRXZW — Expert hoon ❼ (@Boring_Indian) November 19, 2020

#InternationalMensDay International men’s day and World toilet day both are on same day.. Le all men : pic.twitter.com/ByUfvUvx06 — Amit Bhatt (@abe_ja_na) November 19, 2020

When You Get To Know That International Men’s Day & World Toilet Day Falls On The Same Day: pic.twitter.com/H9B5VSHyeY — Bak LOL👻☟ (@Circustic_Banda) November 19, 2020

