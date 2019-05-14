PUBG compilations: These funny TikTok videos will leave you ROFL-ing!

The TikTok craze is here to stay and almost every week users of the app come up with interesting video content to entertain their followers. The latest trend to pick up is the hilarious PUBG — PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds — dance that is sure to leave many ROFL-ing!

While the online multiplayer game allows players to purchase and try different dance moves for their avatar, TikTok users have made the most of the feature by synchronising the dance steps to popular Hindi songs. Seems like, after the recent TikTok ban, which was later lifted by the Madras High Court’s Madurai bench, users are seizing every opportunity to make the most of the app.

Check out the video compilation of hilarious PUBG dance moves video here: