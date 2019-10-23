Diwali’s around the corner, and on social media people are hoping they won’t get soan papdi

Diwali’s just around the corner and on social media there’s plenty of festive spirit and memes on all things related to the festival.

#Diwalikisafai and #soanpapdi are among the most popular hashtags as people talk about their least favourite things about the festival. People are also sharing hilarious memes, jokes, and videos about the festival.

When you realize Diwali is on Sunday and you wouldn’t get an extra day OFF – #Diwali2019 pic.twitter.com/2NrUgm9M4o — sarcastic_holic👅 (@farhanameen19) October 22, 2019

This is how Some Nibbis take Candid pictures with Diwali lighting during Diwali Season #Diwali2019 pic.twitter.com/wb5A5jxP6W — Sarcastic.bunny🇮🇳 (@im_bunny04) October 22, 2019

When my mom asks me to do Diwali ki safayi.#diwalikisafayi #Diwali2019 pic.twitter.com/pCVyIHvdNv — Poonam Chaudhary (@AmbivertPooh) October 16, 2019

Situation of every indian guy in these 2 weeks😑

#diwalikisafai pic.twitter.com/V1S7y4vMuU — Shyam (@shyamastic) October 19, 2019

The Diwali is the only time you regret the growth of your height !! #Diwali #diwalikisafai #Diwali2019 — Divanshu Chaudhari (@divanshu025) October 21, 2019