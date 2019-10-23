Diwali’s around the corner, and on social media people are hoping they won’t get soan papdi

Diwali’s just around the corner and on social media there’s plenty of festive spirit and memes on all things related to the festival.
#Diwalikisafai and #soanpapdi are among the most popular hashtags as people talk about their least favourite things about the festival. People are also sharing hilarious memes, jokes, and videos about the festival.
When you realize Diwali is on Sunday and you wouldn’t get an extra day OFF – #Diwali2019 pic.twitter.com/2NrUgm9M4o
This is how Some Nibbis take Candid pictures with Diwali lighting during Diwali Season #Diwali2019 pic.twitter.com/wb5A5jxP6W
Reality in girls and boys 😉😂😂😂😂#Diwali2019 pic.twitter.com/Tj46UllzsW
When my mom asks me to do Diwali ki safayi.#diwalikisafayi #Diwali2019 pic.twitter.com/pCVyIHvdNv
Shopping bag Specially made for women for Diwali shopping #Diwali2019 #Shopping#WednesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/Dj8EV7Tx02
Situation of every indian guy in these 2 weeks😑
#diwalikisafai pic.twitter.com/V1S7y4vMuU
The Diwali is the only time you regret the growth of your height !! #Diwali #diwalikisafai #Diwali2019
#DiwaliKiSafai wala weekend! 🧹😷
I wish I could be half as efficient as her. 😆🦸🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/WtKpqAYBPW
Will you..?? Please…??? #Diwali2019 #soanpapdi pic.twitter.com/yF55BHfZoE
Haldiram owner these days #Soanpapdi pic.twitter.com/mPy892YZ4b
When a relative doesn’t gift you #soanpapdi during #Diwali pic.twitter.com/kbCNLPZKRS
#SoanPapdi during #Diwali pic.twitter.com/7Wfyyt4dvx
