From dodging potholes to dipping biscuit in chai, these desi ideas for ‘Indian Squid Game’ are hit

Like almost everywhere else across the world, Squid Game, the survival show on Netflix, is soaring high in popularity in India. While many are slowly learning new aspects about South Korean culture from the show, others are wondering what challenges can be included in a possible desi version of the series. And in the end, the results are hilarious.

The K-drama, which has taken the world by storm for its dystopian and captivating plot, revolves around contestants playing a set of popular games which are usually meant for children. As the players keep playing—the contest starts with 456 players but the number keeps going down as players are terminated—for the huge cash prize which is at stake, things take a dark and sinister turn.

ALSO READ | Amul cartoon on Squid Game gets a thumbs up online

The show has a hard-hitting plotline that captures raw emotions to show how desperate people can be for money.

Now, netizens are coming up with memes and jokes based on the TV series.

Earlier this week, Netflix India too chimed in, coming up with a few suggestions of its own and sharing some challenges for a possible desi version of the Korean show. The options, which ranged from breaking ‘biscuit dipped in chai’ to not invariably responding with ‘oh ho’ ‘Jine Mera Dil luteya’, left netizens in splits.

Squid Game challenge ideas: – Counting cooker whistles.

– Dipping biscuits in chai without breaking them.

– Flipping a dosa without tearing it.

– Not saying “Oh ho” when someone sings Dil luteya. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 7, 2021

Now, after the desi twist to the Squid Game memes, Twitterati are coming up with many more possible suggestions for challenges. While some of them are quirky, others are influenced by memories from their own childhood.

Many said some of the most banal activities, like travelling in crowded Mumbai local trains or getting your passbook updated at an SBI branch, would qualify to be some relevant challenges in this regard. The memes created a frenzy online—while many said they could relate to these challenges, others were left in splits.

Travelling in Mumbai Local https://t.co/JtWZ8QbFLf — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) October 9, 2021

Saanp Seedhi with real snakes! https://t.co/gify6BgNOy — Prashant Raj (@kyabakteho) October 8, 2021

Avoid The Pothole. Sirf Mumbai waala bachta end tak. — Wash hands. Wash at back also (@AdvanceDexter) October 9, 2021

getting passbook updated in SBI — тяιgυи ¢нαυнαи (@trigunometry_) October 8, 2021

Catching the SBI guy before lunch time — Humrahi (@grootgp) October 9, 2021

idk what you call it in your language but we call it langdi in gujarati! pic.twitter.com/JcyvWPaXza — K🌻 (@wishingvodka) October 8, 2021