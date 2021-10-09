scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 09, 2021
From dodging potholes to dipping biscuit in chai, these desi ideas for ‘Indian Squid Game’ are hit

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 9, 2021 8:03:36 pm
squid game, netflix squid game, squid games indian challenges, indian squid games, what games to be played indian squid game, viral news, indian expressThe quirky suggestions for Indian edition of Squid Game have left desi folks excited online.

Like almost everywhere else across the world, Squid Game, the survival show on Netflix, is soaring high in popularity in India. While many are slowly learning new aspects about South Korean culture from the show, others are wondering what challenges can be included in a possible desi version of the series. And in the end, the results are hilarious.

The K-drama, which has taken the world by storm for its dystopian and captivating plot, revolves around contestants playing a set of popular games which are usually meant for children. As the players keep playing—the contest starts with 456 players but the number keeps going down as players are terminated—for the huge cash prize which is at stake, things take a dark and sinister turn.

ALSO READ |Amul cartoon on Squid Game gets a thumbs up online

The show has a hard-hitting plotline that captures raw emotions to show how desperate people can be for money.

Now, netizens are coming up with memes and jokes based on the TV series.

Earlier this week, Netflix India too chimed in, coming up with a few suggestions of its own and sharing some challenges for a possible desi version of the Korean show. The options, which ranged from breaking ‘biscuit dipped in chai’ to not invariably responding with ‘oh ho’ ‘Jine Mera Dil luteya’, left netizens in splits.

Now, after the desi twist to the Squid Game memes, Twitterati are coming up with many more possible suggestions for challenges. While some of them are quirky, others are influenced by memories from their own childhood.

Many said some of the most banal activities, like travelling in crowded Mumbai local trains or getting your passbook updated at an SBI branch, would qualify to be some relevant challenges in this regard. The memes created a frenzy online—while many said they could relate to these challenges, others were left in splits.

