These creative ‘no-parking’ signs in Bengaluru have car owners nodding in agreement

Owning a car may make life easier than hustling in public transport but finding a parking space is one of the biggest woes for Indians in any metropolitan city. Most of the time this leads to people parking their vehicles in undesignated places.

To deal with the problem, residents in Bengaluru have got creative with no parking signs, and they are a hit online.

Also Read | This job seeker delivers ‘resume’ in box of pastries wearing Zomato uniform

For most residents in any metro city, walking out of their homes to find their exit blocked by a stranger’s car is not unusual. While it may often lead to some heated arguments or the police levying a fine, local residents in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area decided to deal with the menace with warning signs.

Koramangala, one of the largest neighbourhoods in India’s silicon valley, is a residential locality popular among students and young employees owing to many IT companies and colleges in the area.

“Koramangala house owners got no chill for vehicle owners,” Twitter user Aditya Morarka posted and shared two signs that he came across recently. “Don’t even think of parking here” read a sign in big bold letters and another said, “No parking not 5 minutes not 3 seconds not at all”.

Koramangala house owners got no chill for vehicle owners 🤷 pic.twitter.com/5BOUK1qdxh — Aditya Morarka (@AdityaMorarka) July 3, 2022

While most were left in splits by the no-parking signs, others dubbed it a “peak Bengaluru” moment.

However, it seems Bengaluru isn’t the only city with “savage” no-parking signs. Many people from other cities also joined the conversation and said that they have spotted such creative boards in several residential areas. Netizens are finding solace through such funny signs while complaining about fights over parking vehicles.

This is nothing; outside many Delhi villas I have seen “Don’t park here; tyres will be deflated”. (But – won’t the cars will remain there longer if tyres are deflated?) https://t.co/QENCXrAq60 — Urban McAdams (@UrbanPixxel) July 5, 2022

Well gotta give it to them for the creativity instead of those god awful ugly advertisement boards which say no parking in a corner! 🥸 https://t.co/aYPtBNAh53 — Rutuja yadav (@Rutujyadav) July 4, 2022

How about this one? pic.twitter.com/0aDLC3h072 — K SEETHARAM (@ksrammysore) July 5, 2022

This give me a Pune vibe! :D — SaveHaralur (@aum_shree) July 5, 2022

Pune has in Marathi which goes as :

1. I am a donkey I park my vehicle in front of the gate.

2. We aren’t responsible if you have all 4 flat tyres if you park here . — Omkar Jadhav (@omkarjadhav) July 4, 2022

In Delhi, we have Punjabi Aunties doing constant parking surveillance;) — ank Dugar (@ankitd1) July 4, 2022