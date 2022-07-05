scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

These creative ‘no-parking’ signs in Bengaluru have car owners nodding in agreement

"Don't even think of parking here" read a sign in big bold letters and another said, "No parking not 5 minutes not 3 seconds not at all".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 5, 2022 4:43:04 pm
The creative no parking signs have gone viral online.

Owning a car may make life easier than hustling in public transport but finding a parking space is one of the biggest woes for Indians in any metropolitan city. Most of the time this leads to people parking their vehicles in undesignated places.

To deal with the problem, residents in Bengaluru have got creative with no parking signs, and they are a hit online.

Also Read |This job seeker delivers ‘resume’ in box of pastries wearing Zomato uniform

For most residents in any metro city, walking out of their homes to find their exit blocked by a stranger’s car is not unusual. While it may often lead to some heated arguments or the police levying a fine, local residents in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area decided to deal with the menace with warning signs.

Koramangala, one of the largest neighbourhoods in India’s silicon valley, is a residential locality popular among students and young employees owing to many IT companies and colleges in the area.

“Koramangala house owners got no chill for vehicle owners,” Twitter user Aditya Morarka posted and shared two signs that he came across recently. “Don’t even think of parking here” read a sign in big bold letters and another said, “No parking not 5 minutes not 3 seconds not at all”.

While most were left in splits by the no-parking signs, others dubbed it a “peak Bengaluru” moment.

However, it seems Bengaluru isn’t the only city with “savage” no-parking signs. Many people from other cities also joined the conversation and said that they have spotted such creative boards in several residential areas. Netizens are finding solace through such funny signs while complaining about fights over parking vehicles.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement