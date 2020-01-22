Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 22, 2020

#ThereWasNoConceptOf trends on Twitter after Saif Ali Khan’s comment on Tanhaji triggers meme fest

In an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, when Saif Ali Khan was asked about the political narrative of his film, he said, "I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 22, 2020 7:28:58 pm
#ThereWasNoConceptOf, Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

While actor Saif Ali Khan’s recent comment about his film ‘Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior’ has drawn flak on social media, it has also prompted netizens to start a meme fest online.

Not pleased with Khan’s comment, many took to social media to slam the actor, with many calling him “ignorant” for the statement. However, soon the narrative of the trending hashtag #therewasnoconceptof took a humorous turn, with netizens shared memes using the same.

