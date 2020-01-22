ThereWasNoConceptOf trends on Twitter after Saif Ali Khan’s comment on Tanhaji triggers meme fest

While actor Saif Ali Khan’s recent comment about his film ‘Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior’ has drawn flak on social media, it has also prompted netizens to start a meme fest online.
In an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, when the 49-year-old was asked about the political narrative of his film, he said, “I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one.”
Not pleased with Khan’s comment, many took to social media to slam the actor, with many calling him “ignorant” for the statement. However, soon the narrative of the trending hashtag #therewasnoconceptof took a humorous turn, with netizens shared memes using the same.
#ThereWasNoConceptOf
Live painting before this legendary painter ….. 😎😂 pic.twitter.com/WPwANYf6b1
— Sumit Kumar🎭 (@MeSumitKumarr) January 22, 2020
#ThereWasNoConceptOf fighting till the last ball before him pic.twitter.com/HFHvLHw9qW
— Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) January 22, 2020
#ThereWasNoConceptOf struggle in Bollywood before Ananya Pandey pic.twitter.com/X9rvODlhEN
— A Proud Bhakt (@Mr_Bhakt) January 22, 2020
#ThereWasNoConceptOf physics before these guys… pic.twitter.com/AVgnZgwkcE
— Tweet Potato (@newshungree) January 22, 2020
#ThereWasNoConceptOf CID until this trio@SonyTV pic.twitter.com/fxnriN8M2q
— my Name is CAA (@bagga_daku) January 22, 2020
#ThereWasNoConceptOf biscuits before Parle-G. pic.twitter.com/Rx2UhaBFP3
— Tilak Chouhan (@disrup_ter) January 22, 2020
#ThereWasNoConceptOf rap music/songs before dhinchak pooja came to industry 😁 pic.twitter.com/xApBzmzAtg
— Kalpana Sidh (@_frazzled_soul_) January 22, 2020
