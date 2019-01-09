Toggle Menu
The viral video of Rahul Gandhi’s photo on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is fake, here’s whyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/the-viral-video-of-rahul-gandhis-photo-on-dubais-burj-khalifa-is-hoax-biugo-app-5530022/

The viral video of Rahul Gandhi’s photo on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is fake, here’s why

The doctored video was made with a photo and video editing app called Biugo and the logo gave it away how easily it was made. The app which has a preset edit template called the Burj Khalifa Tower was used to make the hoax footage.

rahul gandhi, burj khalfa, rahul gandhi UAE tour, rahul gandhi burj khalifa video, rahul gandhi dubai tour, burj khalifa indian flag, indian express, viral news, fake news,
Video of the Congress leader’s face plastered on the the tower is going vira online. (Source: Team Rahul Gandhi/ Facebook)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit UAE on January 11 and 12. Ahead of his visit, a video of his photo being projected on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is going viral. However, it’s a doctored video. The video in question shows the Congress leader’s photo plastered on to the World’s Tallest Building and is widely being shared on Facebook and Twitter by his supporters and pages dedicated to the politician.

Many supporters including pages like ‘Team Rahul Gandhi’ and ‘With Rahul Gandhi’ have shared the video with a message which reads, “Rahul Gandhi’s picture on the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.”

But did the lightshow really put up Gandhi’s picture in his honour to mark his visit to the UAE? The answer is no, and here are a few things to keep in mind before you fall for the hoax news.

The social media handle of the building, @BurjKhalifa, which is rather active, did not post anything in this regard.  In the past, however, the Twitter handle did acknowledge the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the PM’s visit in 2018, the tower was lit up in Indian tricolours.

The closest any Indian has been honoured by projecting the photo on the tower was Mahatma Gandhi. To pay homage to the Mahatma on his 150th birth anniversary on October 2, 2018, Gandhi’s images were illustrated on the tower, and again photos and videos were posted online by the official handle.

In other instances, the tower has donned the tricolours to either mark India’s Republic Day or Independece Day.

And if you are still wondering how the viral video was made, the small watermark on the top right-hand side corner, gave it away. The doctored video was made with a photo and video editing app called Biugo but the logo gave it away. The app which has a preset edit template called the Burj Khalifa Tower was used to make the hoax footage. With just a few clicks, anyone can add their photos to the video template much like any Snapchat or Instagram filter and get the same results.

(Photo: Screenshot from the Biugo app)

Moreover, the music which could be heard in the background of the Rahul Gandhi video is the same as used on the app template. And many such fan videos exit online, with the same music.

So, in case you want to put up our own photo on the world’s tallest tower using the same app, the video would come with the same music.

Advertising

IndianExpress.com has also reached out to ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller, Burj Khalifa’s PR Agency to verify if any such image of the Congress leader was projected on it and is awaiting reply.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Farah Khan's phone was busy but friend Sania Mirza had the best birthday wish for her
2 Little boy forgets his teddy at a hotel, staff takes the toy on an extended vacation
3 This dad dragged his daughter by her jacket at the airport and many parents found it relatable