The viral video of Rahul Gandhi’s photo on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is fake, here’s why

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit UAE on January 11 and 12. Ahead of his visit, a video of his photo being projected on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is going viral. However, it’s a doctored video. The video in question shows the Congress leader’s photo plastered on to the World’s Tallest Building and is widely being shared on Facebook and Twitter by his supporters and pages dedicated to the politician.

Advertising

Many supporters including pages like ‘Team Rahul Gandhi’ and ‘With Rahul Gandhi’ have shared the video with a message which reads, “Rahul Gandhi’s picture on the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.”

But did the lightshow really put up Gandhi’s picture in his honour to mark his visit to the UAE? The answer is no, and here are a few things to keep in mind before you fall for the hoax news.

The social media handle of the building, @BurjKhalifa, which is rather active, did not post anything in this regard. In the past, however, the Twitter handle did acknowledge the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the PM’s visit in 2018, the tower was lit up in Indian tricolours.

#BurjKhalifa lights up in the colours of the Indian national flag, in honour of the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi and his delegation visiting the UAE. pic.twitter.com/9SBhMkOnax — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) February 10, 2018

The closest any Indian has been honoured by projecting the photo on the tower was Mahatma Gandhi. To pay homage to the Mahatma on his 150th birth anniversary on October 2, 2018, Gandhi’s images were illustrated on the tower, and again photos and videos were posted online by the official handle.

#برج_خليفة يستعرض صور وبعض الأقوال المأثورة لمهاتما غاندي في ذكرى ميلاده ال١٥٠

Burj Khalifa beams Mahatma Gandhi’s images and iconic quotes marking his 150th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/Sdrdp8F2uI — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) October 2, 2018

In other instances, the tower has donned the tricolours to either mark India’s Republic Day or Independece Day.

We congratulate India on their 72nd Independence Day from #BurjKhalifa. #EmaarDubai pic.twitter.com/mmSNnWek2s — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 15, 2018

Tonight we celebrate India’s 68th Republic Day with a spectacular LED illumination of the Indian National flag on #BurjKhalifa! #India pic.twitter.com/p8gfl1mr9X — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) January 25, 2017

And if you are still wondering how the viral video was made, the small watermark on the top right-hand side corner, gave it away. The doctored video was made with a photo and video editing app called Biugo but the logo gave it away. The app which has a preset edit template called the Burj Khalifa Tower was used to make the hoax footage. With just a few clicks, anyone can add their photos to the video template much like any Snapchat or Instagram filter and get the same results.

Moreover, the music which could be heard in the background of the Rahul Gandhi video is the same as used on the app template. And many such fan videos exit online, with the same music.

This is a very gud app biugo….

Try out with different edits

Our #Prabhas bhayya suits to this bhurj khalifa tower #ShadesOfSaaho

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mOytXfa9FX — PALEM HARIBABU (@HaribabuPalem) January 4, 2019

So, in case you want to put up our own photo on the world’s tallest tower using the same app, the video would come with the same music.

Advertising

IndianExpress.com has also reached out to ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller, Burj Khalifa’s PR Agency to verify if any such image of the Congress leader was projected on it and is awaiting reply.