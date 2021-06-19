The Undertaker challenged Akshay Kumar to a ‘real’ match and fans can’t keep calm

Actor Akshay Kumar recently left Bollywood fans ‘shocked’ after he busted a myth about not defeating WWE legend ‘The Undertaker’. Now, his remark has caught the attention of the iconic wrestler himself, who has said he is “ready for a real match”. This, of course, has left fans in frenzy online. In fact, Kumar’s response to The Undertaker’s challenge has also left everyone laughing out loud online. Here’s what happened.

It all started when Kumar, while celebrating 25 years of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi earlier this week, revealed the truth after he had come across a meme, which showed the actor among a few who had managed to take down the world’s wrestling hero. “A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film,” Kumar wrote on his social media handles reacting to the meme.

As his post went viral, many fans started to tag Mark William Calaway, better known by his ring name ‘The Undertaker’, until he finally replied. “Ha! Tell me when you’re ready for a REAL rematch!” The Undertaker replied, openly challenging the Khiladi actor.

Although the reply got lost in series of comments on Kumar’s Instagram post, it was shared by the official handle of WWE India, and fans couldn’t keep calm. “The REAL @undertaker vs. @akshaykumar? Yes, please!” the organisation wrote, hyping all WrestleMania fans.

And as fans started to petition for a real match, with many saying it might be one the most-viewed matches, others urged Kumar to accept the challenge while also asking him to be careful.

Things then took a hilarious turn after Kumar replied to the multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion. “Let me check on my insurance and get back, bro!” The Padman actor quipped online, leaving all in splits.

Screenshots of their conversation are doing rounds on the internet, and have generated a lot of interest among fans. Many are excited that this could prove to be an opportunity to see The Undertaker back in the ring again, after he announced his retirement in November last year. Others simply shared memes and placed their bets on who would win if the match was to really take place.

