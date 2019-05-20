TikTok videos of this woman are going viral for her on-point expression!

TikTok has emerged as one of the most popular videos making app and there is no dearth of funny content on it. And after the brief ban, there is only a surge among its users in India. As most contents on the app leave people amused, and startled, there is no doubt its videos have become fodder for people’s daily dose of entertainment. Recently, a woman on the app has grabbed everyone’s attention by her unusual stock of expressions and lipsyncing on point shown in most of her uploads.

Although the craze surrounding Sia’s popular song ‘Cheap Thrills’ may have fizzled out at the end of 2017, the woman’s expressions to the desi version of the viral hit seem to have users hooked again. User @kitugoswami, who has over eight thousand fans on the app, this particular video of hers is winning hearts online.

She has not limited herself to one language, other languages have been seen as well.

It still does not stop, watch other videos here :

Self-obsession at its best display



DJ Badshah, are we ROFL yet?



Great lesson to learn- dedication to sing even when the lyrics not known!



New version of Dil Diyan Gallan, is up here



Sister has always got your back, lady!



Surely, you can’t afford to miss this woman’s upcoming videos.