Kiki challenge may land you in hospital or prison, warns Gujarat Police

Gujarat police warns people against the Kiki challenge Gujarat police warns people against the Kiki challenge

At a time when people are going crazy on social media over the viral Kiki challenge, Gujarat Police warned people against following the fad. The “Kiki dance challenge” thrown by Canadian rapper Drake, involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to his song ‘In My Feelings’.

Today morning, a tweet from the official account of the Gujarat police asked people to not indulge in the Kiki challenge and harm themselves. While there are several videos of people successfully completing the challenge, others have also met with accidents.

Please don’t get involved or become part of kiki challenge as it is harmful to yourself. Inform and aware your wards and colleagues about not to perform or accept kiki solo steps.#KikiChallenge#GujaratPolice pic.twitter.com/wXxc11VkE4 — Gujarat Police (@GujaratPolice) July 31, 2018

Some videos of the challenge, uploaded on the internet, show oblivious dancers crashing into poles, tripping on potholes and even falling out of cars.

To prevent this, the Gujarat Police said, “Standing outside window or jumping out of a moving auto, train or car to break into a dance may seem bizarre. But that’s exactly what social media users are doing as part of the latest Internet sensation – the Kiki Challenge.” The tweet further mentioned that the traffic police will take action in such cases.

The police also mentioned that people performing the challenge are being watched. “It’s not just your followers watching you groove, the traffic police are taking note too. Kiki Challenge may land you in hospital bed or behind bars, depending on what you do or where you are.”

The police in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh have already issued advisories against this

viral fad.

After the Gujarat Police tweet, a lot of people came out in support and spoke about the dangerous challenge.

Stay away from #kikichallenge !! Share, spread and save Life🙏🙏 https://t.co/Jz72OmHtek — Anup Sukumaran (@AnupSukumaran) July 31, 2018

A much-needed post. Thank you @GujaratPolice for taking note of such activities. https://t.co/yre39fM374 — Shravan Rajpurohit (@RockzShravan) July 31, 2018

What do you think of the ‘Kiki’ dance challenge?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd