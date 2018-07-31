Kiki challenge may land you in hospital or prison, warns Gujarat Police

At a time when people are going crazy on social media over the viral Kiki challenge, Gujarat Police warned people against following the fad. The “Kiki dance challenge” thrown by Canadian rapper Drake, involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to his song ‘In My Feelings’.
Today morning, a tweet from the official account of the Gujarat police asked people to not indulge in the Kiki challenge and harm themselves. While there are several videos of people successfully completing the challenge, others have also met with accidents.
Please don’t get involved or become part of kiki challenge as it is harmful to yourself. Inform and aware your wards and colleagues about not to perform or accept kiki solo steps.#KikiChallenge#GujaratPolice pic.twitter.com/wXxc11VkE4
— Gujarat Police (@GujaratPolice) July 31, 2018
After the Gujarat Police tweet, a lot of people came out in support and spoke about the dangerous challenge.
Stay away from #kikichallenge !! Share, spread and save Life🙏🙏 https://t.co/Jz72OmHtek
— Anup Sukumaran (@AnupSukumaran) July 31, 2018
Don’t Follow #kikichallenge https://t.co/2hld0bXNAy
— Subodh Agarwal🏏 (@SubodhAgarwal1) July 31, 2018
A much-needed post. Thank you @GujaratPolice for taking note of such activities. https://t.co/yre39fM374
— Shravan Rajpurohit (@RockzShravan) July 31, 2018
Stay Safe and do not follow every challenge for your own safety ! @ApnuSurat @OurSMC @CP_SuratCity @GujaratPolice #surat #staysafe #kikichallenge #kiki https://t.co/mbmPuL7Fji
— MY RJ Palak (@myrjpalak) July 31, 2018
What do you think of the ‘Kiki’ dance challenge?
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App