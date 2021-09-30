A humble metal chair travels from Maharashtra to Manchester, watch

Even as most of us have been held captive at home for the most part of the last two years, the incredible travel tale of a metal chair has caught the attention of the internet. Recently, a video that showed how a chair from a small town in Maharashtra ended up among the furniture of a restaurant in the UK has gone viral, with many marvelling at the distance that the humble metal kursi has covered.

Cricketer-turned-journalist Sunandan Lele shared a 20-second video on his social media handle, which starred the foldable chair. He was visiting Manchester where he spotted the piece of furniture in an outdoor seating area of a restaurant. The chair was made of iron and on the back of it was written a name ‘Balu Lokhande’ in Marathi.

Watch the video here:

What left the netizens bewildered is how this chair from Maharashtra wound up 7,461 km away from its home. It seems that the chair was among scrap sold by a tent shop owner, Balu Lokhande, in scrap many years back. It then cruised from Maharashtra’s Sangli to Manchester’s Altrincham area.

Lele himself found this funny and somewhat strange. “Isn’t it weird?” he wrote as the caption. Ever since the video was shared by Lele on his official Twitter handle, it has garnered over 29k views and 1,800 likes. Desi netizens took it as proof of how Indians in general, and those from Maharashtra in particular, are everywhere.

