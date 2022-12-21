scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

‘The greatest refugee story Indian football ever had’: Fred Pugsley, who travelled 500 km on foot from Burma, wins hearts online

Fred Pugsley, who rose to fame during his days in the Indian club East Bengal, was featured in a Twitter thread.

Fred Pugsley, refugee football player, East Bengal football team, fifa world cup, Anglo Burmese football player, indian expressThe Twitter handle, The Paper Clip, shared what seems like an old newspaper clipping featuring people from Burma, now Myanmar, fleeing to India

Amid jubilant celebrations of Argentina’s Fifa World Cup 2022 victory, football has sparked interest among many. As the frenzy continues, the inspiring tale of Fred Pugsley, an Anglo-Burmese football player who rose to fame during his days in the Indian club East Bengal, has won hearts online.

During the beginning of the Second World War, erstwhile Burma, then a British colony, was attacked by Japanese forces and Pugsley had to flee on foot. Along with his wife and daughter, he manoeuvred through the rough terrain, 500 km on foot, and reached Bengal through Manipur.

In a series of tweets, The Paperclip, a Twitter handle explained how the man slayed his chance with the East Bengal football team. The Twitter handle also shared what seems like an old newspaper clipping featuring people from Burma, now Myanmar, fleeing to India. The photograph showing people rushing in panic was captioned, “Ragoon under the shadow of the ‘Protectors of Asia’. Poor citizens flee as Jap’ planes approach the town.”

“Calcutta, June 1942. Some players and officials at the East Bengal football ground were shocked to see a thin man, looking almost destitute, walk into the tent. The man was a refugee from Rangoon. What happened next is a stuff of legends. A thread. 1/18,” read the tweet.

More than two lakh people reached India and Pugsley, who had a notable football career in Rangoon, got recognised by East Bengal club officials. However, after traversing kilometres, his health condition was not favourable and he vomited blood during a match.

In the turn of events, Pugsley started working at the Burnpur steel plant and played intermittently in the 1943 and 1944 seasons. Juggling between his job and football, Pugsley found it hard to follow his passion. His indomitable will, however, helped him to participate in the Calcutta Football League season in 1945 and he stunned people with his performance.

“In the season opener against EC Customs, he scored 3 goals in a 6-0 win. In the next Vs Rangers, Pugsley went one better as EB won 6-1. He remained prolific in that season ending as top scorer with 21 goals as EB defended their league title successfully. 13/18” tweeted The Paper Clip.

Pugsley showcased his best with a solitary goal against East Bengal’s arch-rival Mohun Bagan. The match had drawn scores of people as the two Calcutta giants faced each other. Meanwhile, war was raging in Asia and the British crown was resolute to recover Burma.

Advertisement

“In a tightly fought encounter at Mohun Bagan ground, East Bengal defeated their arch rival by a solitary goal netted by the thundering left foot of Pugsley. It was East Bengal’s first Calcutta League/IFA Shield double. 17/18” tweeted The Paper Clip.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

The story of how a refugee made thundering impact in Indian football gained traction online. A user commented, “This is really incredible but truly inspiring story.” Another user wrote, “this real life story is more than a fiction.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 02:36:52 pm
Next Story

CLOY star Hyun Bin sports a goatee as he debuts his ‘new dad’ look, fan says ‘Can’t believe he said the word Appa’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close