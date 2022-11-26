scorecardresearch
‘The grace, the enchanting beauty’: IAS officer shares peacock video, mesmerises netizens

With sheer elegance, the peacock is seen observing the surroundings in the wilderness.

peacock video, peacock walking video, India's national bird, IAS officer shares peacock's video, indian expressThe peacock's movement, with its tail feathers and colourful markings in blue, gold and other hues, is a sight to behold.

The enchanting beauty of a peacock is enough to make one take a pause. Leaving nature lovers mesmerised, Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu shared a clip featuring the national bird.

With sheer elegance, the peacock is seen observing the surroundings in the wilderness. The ground-feeder is seen moving forward slowly and flaunting its tail. The peacock’s movement, with its tail feathers and colourful markings in blue, gold and other hues, is a sight to behold.

Spellbound by the beauty of the peacock, Sahu wrote, “The grace,the enchanting beauty and the unmatched elegance of India’s National Bird #peacock #nationalbird @incredibleindia #mudumalai video -SS.”

Since being shared three hours ago, the clip has amassed more than 1,500 views on Twitter. Netizens were also enraptured by the peacock’s beauty. A user commented, “Look at that beautiful eyes how elegant it is when people use this metaphor – She is a Peacock, not sure what they really mean.”

Videos of the large, colourful pheasants never fail to impress netizens. In June this year, a Delhi resident managed to capture the moments when a peacock perched on the balcony in a building. The Indian blue peafowl also flew to the next building leaving netizens delighted.

As per National Geographic, the tail feathers of the peacock cover 60 per cent of the bird’s whole body. The trait helps it in mating rituals and courtship displays. They mainly eat insects, plants and small creatures.

