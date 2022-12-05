scorecardresearch
‘The Football Gully’: See how this street in Kolkata captures the FIFA World Cup atmosphere

The street is located near the Girish Park metro station, just opposite Ramjoy Seal Sishu Pathshala.

Football Gully in Kolkata, FIFA World Cup, Qatar, Kolkata, football fever, India, World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Sunil Chhetri, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe FIFA World Cup kicked off on November 20 and the final will take place on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

The FIFA World Cup fever has gripped the entire world, including India where there is immense fanfare, especially in states like West Bengal, Kerala and Goa. A man named Sattam Bandyopadhyay had shared a video of the street from Kolkata on Instagram on November 25, garnering over two million views. Youngsters wearing jerseys of Argentina and Brazil can be seen watching football and playing on the street.

From Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to India’s very own Sunil Chettri, posters are lined up all along the street. The street is located near the Girish Park metro station, just opposite Ramjoy Seal Sishu Pathshala.

“The FIFA Gully of Kolkata. An amazing and exciting place with full of graffitis, energy and enthusiasm. And still more paintings and decorations are being added, so you may find new surprising elements if you go there! Highly instagrammable location for current vibes,” says the caption of the video.

“The beautiful game,” commented a user. Another said, “U should visit Kerala bro.. Entire state is in this mood.” “Kolkata and football feel like they’re made for each other,” shared another.

