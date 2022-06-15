scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Did you know who captured the first photograph of a tiger in the wild? Here’s a Twitter thread about it

The photograph captured in 1925 showed a ferocious tiger grabbing an animal with its mouth.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2022 2:54:51 pm
Twitter users found the long thread informative.

Netizens often go wow over stunning wildlife photographs. Shutterbugs toil hard to capture the moments of animals in the wild with precision and quality. While photographs of tigers leave us awestruck, have you ever wondered who captured the first photograph of the big cat?

Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim has shared a Twitter thread which explains it. The photograph captured in 1925 showed a ferocious tiger grabbing an animal with its mouth.

“Over the years we’ve been wowed by stunning photographs of wild tigers, especially from India. But who took the first photograph of a tiger in the wild? Here it is. Shot in 1925. The photographer: An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer,” tweeted Solheim as he tagged Raza Kazmi, a wildlife historian and conservationist.

Kazmi in his reply to Solheim noted that the first photograph was shot by Frederick Walter Champion, an Indian Forest Service officer, in 1925. He also shared two other photographs of tigers captured by Champion in Kumaon forests.

Kazmi added that the photographs were first published on the front page of The Illustrated London News, a weekly news magazine on October 3, 1925. The headline read, “A Triumph of Big Game Photography: The First Photographs of Tigers in the Natural Haunts.”

The “camera trap photography”, a standard method used for tiger census and monitoring across India, is attributed to Champion, Kazmi’s tweet said. Champion christened it as “trip-wire photography” where a wire was concealed on the animal’s pathway and connected to the camera. The flashes went off simultaneously when the wild animal stumbled upon it and thus capturing the photograph, as per Kazmi’s tweet.

“These photographs are quite unique, no satisfactory photographs ever having been taken before, to my knowledge, of tigers in their native haunts,” wrote Champion in a letter that accompanied them.

What does the tiger think about it? “The flash is so sudden that he probably takes it for a flash of lightning,” wrote Champion in one of the published captions in The Illustrated London News.

The British man had served as a forest officer in the then United Provinces (Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand now) during the 1900s and it took him eight years to capture the photographs, according to one of Kazmi’s tweets.

Twitter users found the long thread informative. A user commented, “Lovely thread! Thanks for sharing :). I’d heard of champion through corbett’s works, but didn’t know he was the father of camera trap photography!”

