‘Money is replaceable, love isn’t’: The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia

Faced with a Rs 15-lakh bill, this Indian couple refused to leave their dog behind. See the viral video of their tearful reunion in Australia.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 03:28 PM IST
An Indian couple is winning hearts after deciding to spend almost Rs 15 lakh to move to Australia from Hyderabad with their pet dog.

The story was shared by the Instagram handle “Kahaani of Tales,” which detailed the couple’s long, emotionally taxing journey to bring their pet dog, Sky, to Australia. What began as excitement over moving abroad soon turned into stress when they discovered Australia’s strict animal import regulations.

Text overlaid on the video reads, “Why spend 15 lakhs on a dog? Get new one. We got an opportunity to move from India to Australia. We were all excited until. Australia does not allow direct import of dogs from India. Dogs from India must stay 6 months days in a rabies free country. That’s 14 to 16 lakh just to bring him from India to Australia, and 6 month in another country.”

Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground. “Money is replaceable, but love for him isn’t,” the video states. It then explains how their dog was flown from India to Dubai, where he stayed at a boarding facility to complete the mandatory six-month stay in a rabies-free country.

“We were preparing to move from Hyderabad to Australia when we first learned about the rules. Dogs can’t be taken directly from India to Australia. They have to stay in a rabies-free country for six months,” it reads.

The couple shared that they spent the first month in Dubai with Sky to help him settle, describing the eventual separation as “one of the hardest things we’ve ever done.” They spoke of months marked by daily phone calls, video updates, and constant anxiety. “Six months felt like forever. And then, finally, it was time. Sky came to us in Australia. All the waiting, the stress, the fear, and the sacrifices suddenly felt worth it,” the caption says.

“Sky isn’t just a dog. He is our child, and we would do it all over again for him,” the video ends with a note.

The video quickly gained traction, garnering plaudits for the couple. “If ever in my life? I get an opportunity to go abroad? But for some reasons I cant take my dog? I will not go bro. She is my baby. She looks at me like its her whole life,” a user wrote. “We don’t replace our human kids right how can people even think about this, it’s never the matter of money it’s about love and the soul we share with them they are our soul connection,” another user commented.

“Only they’ll say get a new one who has never experienced fur babies love but also lack emotion. But kudos to you,” a third user reacted.

 

