‘Money is replaceable, love isn’t’: The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia

An Indian couple is winning hearts after deciding to spend almost Rs 15 lakh to move to Australia from Hyderabad with their pet dog.

The story was shared by the Instagram handle “Kahaani of Tales,” which detailed the couple’s long, emotionally taxing journey to bring their pet dog, Sky, to Australia. What began as excitement over moving abroad soon turned into stress when they discovered Australia’s strict animal import regulations.

Text overlaid on the video reads, “Why spend 15 lakhs on a dog? Get new one. We got an opportunity to move from India to Australia. We were all excited until. Australia does not allow direct import of dogs from India. Dogs from India must stay 6 months days in a rabies free country. That’s 14 to 16 lakh just to bring him from India to Australia, and 6 month in another country.”