‘The circle of life’: Video of elderly Kashmiri woman learning English melts hearts online

A wholesome video showing an elderly Kashmiri woman speaking English is winning hearts online. In the 37-second clip, one can see the old woman, sharing the screen space with a young man, translating local words into English.

One can hear her saying “tomato”, “potato”, “garlic”, and other words in heavily accented speech. Many people pointed out how her accent has made the video even more adorable. Echoing this sentiment a person commented, “Yes, loving it. Especially her pronunciation of cat, it is so Kashmiri and so good.” Some people called her a “true student” who is continuing to learn irrespective of her age. Many netizens also tweeted that the video reminded them of their own grandparents.

The video was shared by Syed Sleet Shah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Jammu and Kashmir. She captioned the video, “The circle of life ! They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables ! What is even more wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life! ”

The video has raked thousands of likes on Twitter and is being widely shared across platforms.

In February 2020, Bhageerathi Amma, a woman from Kerala, became an inspiration for many after she cracked the literacy examination conducted by the Kerala government at the age of 105. She was deemed ‘literate’ after she scored 74.5 per cent marks in the examination. When she passed away at the age of 107, President Ramnath Kovind called her “an inspiration who showed us that pursuit of learning never ends” in a tribute.