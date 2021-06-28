‘Best tribute to the legend’: Street artiste’s cover of RD Burman tunes has netizens mesmerised

The video has more than 38,000 views and 2,000 likes.

As fans of the legendary music director RD Burman celebrated his 82nd birth anniversary, a musical tribute to his songs by a street artiste went viral on Twitter. The musician has captivated netizens with his talent and the internet can’t get enough of him.

The video, shared by film history handle @FilmHistoryPic and re-shared by Bollywood director Kunal Kohli, featured a musician playing the trumpet to RD Burman’s tunes. The artiste, clad in a pink shirt, played a cover of ‘Pyar Karne Wale Pyar Karte Hain’—the song from the 1980 movie Shaan. The minute-long video showed the musician skilfully blowing his trumpet while spectators in the background could be heard appreciating his talent.

While re-sharing the video, Kohli wrote, “Where is this? Can we please do something for this talented musician who seems to have hit upon hard times. Does anyone know his whereabouts?”.

Take a look at the soulful cover below:

Where is this? Can we please do something for this talented musician who seems to have hit upon hard times. Does anyone know his whereabouts? https://t.co/ukCFMQYOMb — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 27, 2021

The location of the musician has not been confirmed yet, but many in the comments wrote that the video was shot in Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

Since being shared online, the clip has more than 38,000 views and 2,000 likes. Many appreciated this tribute to the musical legend. Others threw light on the plight of performing artistes amid the ongoing pandemic.

