The Accidental Prime Minister trailer: Tweeple flood social media with hilarious memes and jokes

The Accidental Prime Minister is set during the time of Manmohan Singh's prime ministerial regime from 2004-2014 and circles around his life. The trailer has received a mixed reaction from people. While some criticised the trailer, others expressed eagerness to watch the movie.

While The Accidental Prime Minister will release on January 11, its trailer has stirred quite some reactions from people on social media.

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming movie The Accidental Prime Minister is finally out. Starring Anupam Kher as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the film is based on the book with the same name authored by Sanjaya Baru. The trailer of the movie, which set to release on January 11, has stirred quite some reactions from people on social media.

The movie is set during the time of Manmohan Singh’s prime ministerial regime from 2004-2014 and circles around the life of the politician-economist. The trailer has received a mixed reaction from people. While some criticised the trailer, others expressed eagerness to watch the movie. Watch the trailer here:

Many also came up with hilarious memes and jokes after the movie trailer was released. Here are some of the many reactions to the trailer of the upcoming movie.

