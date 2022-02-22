scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
‘That bird’s chutzpah’: Anand Mahindra shares video of a goose fighting off cows

Netizens are wondering how a small goose can stand up to animals that are stronger and larger.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 22, 2022 4:11:57 pm
Goose vs Cows and Bulls, Duck vs cows, Anand Mahindra inspiration video goose and bulls, Indian ExpressPeople are attributing this strange encounter to the bravado of the goose.

To ward off Monday morning blues, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared an inspiring video of a goose standing up to cows and bulls.

In the eight-second video, one can see the cows and bulls approaching the goose with their heads close to the ground but stopping inches away from the small bird.

The video, which looks like it was shot in a ranch, shows the mammals aggressively kicking the dirt, which is their way of threatening their target. However, despite towering over the goose, none of the cows attacks it even as the bird looks more or less unfazed.

The billionaire, known for posting inspirational content on Twitter, captioned the video, “‘How’s the Josh, bird?’ ‘High sir, Ultra high’. That bird’s chutzpah is my #MondayMotivation  (courtesy @ErikSolheim).”

People are attributing this strange encounter to the confidence of the goose. “Stand your ground, however small you are. it’s the confidence that counts. Nature teaches us every day as long as we are willing to learn,” a person commented.

While another one noted, “No fight or flight. Just holding its confidence, courage, determination while it stays cool, calm and composed in a very adverse situation. This an insightful learning for all of us.”

According to Twitter, the undated video is credited to a Twitter handle Science & Nature

(@Sci_Nature0).

A similar video showing a shocking confrontation between a dog and a leopard went viral on social media before this. In the video, a leopard sneaks up on a dog but the canine defends itself by insistently barking at the big cat. The leopard ultimately retreats to the forest.

