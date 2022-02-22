‘That bird’s chutzpah’: Anand Mahindra shares video of a goose fighting off cows

To ward off Monday morning blues, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared an inspiring video of a goose standing up to cows and bulls.

In the eight-second video, one can see the cows and bulls approaching the goose with their heads close to the ground but stopping inches away from the small bird.

The video, which looks like it was shot in a ranch, shows the mammals aggressively kicking the dirt, which is their way of threatening their target. However, despite towering over the goose, none of the cows attacks it even as the bird looks more or less unfazed.

The billionaire, known for posting inspirational content on Twitter, captioned the video, “‘How’s the Josh, bird?’ ‘High sir, Ultra high’. That bird’s chutzpah is my #MondayMotivation (courtesy @ErikSolheim).”

People are attributing this strange encounter to the confidence of the goose. “Stand your ground, however small you are. it’s the confidence that counts. Nature teaches us every day as long as we are willing to learn,” a person commented.

While another one noted, “No fight or flight. Just holding its confidence, courage, determination while it stays cool, calm and composed in a very adverse situation. This an insightful learning for all of us.”

According to Twitter, the undated video is credited to a Twitter handle Science & Nature

(@Sci_Nature0).

Size doesn’t matter. Self-confidence and fighting spirit does💪 — Dipasri Sardar (@Dipasri_23) February 21, 2022

What motivates me more is that animal’s forbearance to hold itself back and not to attack someone/sth weaker than you. — Kaushik Soni (@kaushikksoni) February 21, 2022

She knows she has that unique power (flying) and she can use that when situation becomes worst. Hence the confidence. Crux is, all of us has something unique in ourselves, the only thing is to realize and know when to use it. — Dharmendra Dubey (@ddubey22) February 22, 2022

Size is immaterial when Courage is on your side. Genuinely reminds me of Great @sachin_rt #SachinTendulkar was fearless against Bowlers who were more in Size.. — AK (@AKforPeace) February 21, 2022

No fight or flight. Just holding its confidence,courage, determination while it stays cool, calm and composed in a very adverse situation.

This an insightful learning for all of us — Honore S Prasad (@hs_prasad) February 22, 2022

Stand your ground, however small you are..its the confidence that counts. Nature teaches us everyday as long as we are willing to learn 🏞️ — Tushar Banerjee (@bnrjt07) February 21, 2022

A similar video showing a shocking confrontation between a dog and a leopard went viral on social media before this. In the video, a leopard sneaks up on a dog but the canine defends itself by insistently barking at the big cat. The leopard ultimately retreats to the forest.