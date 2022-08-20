Tharoor shares Rajiv Gandhi’s private pilot licence on latter’s 78th birth anniversary

With the tributes pouring in for the late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has shared a photograph of Gandhi’s private pilot licence. The sixth Prime Minister of India was a professional pilot.
Sharing the photograph, the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote, “#RememberingRajivGandhi on what would have been his 78th birthday. He piloted the nation to greater heights but was cruelly snatched from us in mid-flight.”
The licence is imprinted with Gandhi’s photograph and his details, including his full name, Rajivaratna Gandhi; address, Safdarjung Road, New Delhi; nationality, Indian; date of birth, 20th August, 1944; and place of birth, Bombay.
#RememberingRajivGandhi on what would have been his 78th birthday. He piloted the nation to greater heights but was cruelly snatched from us in mid-flight. pic.twitter.com/UARsRN5Vf7
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 20, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
August 20 this year marks Gandhi’s 78th birth anniversary. Born in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi had stayed away from politics for a long time and stepped in after his brother Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash. After the assassination of his mother and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he was sworn in as the country’s youngest PM at the age of 40 on October 31, 1984. He was assassinated by LTTE terrorists in 1991 and was posthumously awarded India’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 1991.
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and criminal conspiracy to graft to dowry
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
Shardul takes his 3rd wicket, sends back Jongwe
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and criminal conspiracy to graft to dowry
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: ‘The gender ratio in 18-19 voter group in Gujarat is very low, at 660. Young female voters are not getting enrolled’
Doctors stay in Ukraine’s war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new photo of daughter Malti Marie wearing bangles, anklets
Jamie Vardy extends Leicester contract until 2024
Special bench to hear issue of potholes on Maharashtra roads: Bombay HC
CLAT 2023: Check detailed exam pattern and syllabus
Samsung launches 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor: Check price, specifications here
Voter number row: J&K admin note slams ‘misrepresentation of facts’
Gokulam Kerala ruled out of Asian Women’s Club Championship due to AIFF suspension
Bengaluru woman plans to get husband killed, boyfriend dies by suicide after ‘contract killers’ send confirmation pic
Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui’s show cancelled again in Bengaluru