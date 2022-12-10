Tharoor seeks explanation for ‘sad’ Marvel superheroes in Kerala, AI artist says he wants to show their vulnerable side

Breaking stereotypes, Disney’s Ms Marvel and Malayalam movie ‘Minnal Murali’ connected native audiences well with the superheroes and their relatable scenarios. While one perceives American superheroes as always powerful, adventurous and devoid of vulnerable feelings, Arun R, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) artist from Kerala has visualised them in native contexts. As he shifted the DC Marvel heroes – Batman, Superman, Spiderman, Wonder Woman, Black Widow – to Kerala, their saviour and valiant spirit was dampened.

Batman who seeks vengeance against injustice is worried over paddy crops being attacked by bats in Palakkad and is seen standing in pensive mood holding an umbrella beside a field. When Wonder Woman, who slays with her action, reaches Kozhikode, she is struggling to wash clothes, while a pall of boredom has descended on Iron Man who ankles beside a river in Thrissur.

Spiderman who stole coconut could not help himself, but had to commit to construction work as penance in Kollam. A heartbroken Superman fails to find his lover Black Widow inside a bus in Thiruvananthapuram. Like any other love-struck youngster, he is about to weep at a tea shop in Ulloor. Meanwhile, after toiling an entire night, Black Widow tries to find some respite by sleeping in a paddy field in Alappuzha.

The sad and lonely superheroes sparked curiosity in Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who asked for an explanation. “What are these amazing people doing dressed like this anyway? Is there a context? An explanation?” tweeted the Kerala MP.

What are these amazing people doing dressed like this anyway? Is there a context? An explanation? — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 9, 2022

While the “sad superheroes in Kerala” have taken the internet by storm, Arun R during a conversation with indianexpress.com said that superheroes have always been shown as powerful and never vulnerable. He wanted to connect the global superheroes with the local elements. When asked about the inspiration behind the works, the 34-year-old reminisced manipulating photographs and mixing native elements with the fiction Alice in Wonderland, years ago.

Arun, a native of Kottarakara in Kollam district of Kerala, is not an ardent lover of DC, Marvel superheroes, but is fond of mythical characters. Explaining about how he created the AI works, he said that he used the tool Midjourney that renders images from textual descriptions. As Arun’s Instagram account gained traction with the viral images, he said that many of his old posts with explicit content have been getting reported and he has hidden a few of them.

While experimenting with AI, Arun also brought technological connection with Gods and the images have also broken the internet. Attached with electric wires and equipment, the cyborg gods set in native landscapes go beyond the imagination of many. “One is free to explore in art and one can experiment a lot especially with gods,” he said, and added that he gave a native touch to Jesus’ physique who looks melancholic holding children by his side. Angalamman of Sembadavan, Tensor Sankaran, Kali Ma-trix, Buddha in Loop are among others.

A hardcore fan of the late filmaker Padmarajan, he brought AI twist to the famous film ‘Njan Gandharvan’. The friendly demigod ‘Gandharavan emerges’ as a ferocious alien before a young girl on the Shankhumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram. Arun said he wanted to give a creepy effect on the gentle mythical character.

Arun’s passion for creepy elements does not end there. He said that he wanted to break free from the narrative that Bodhisattva is always calm and peaceful in appearance. Giving a terrifying look to Bodhisattva, person who is in the path towards Buddhahood, Arun’s image shows a child being encircled by the creepy-looking creature.