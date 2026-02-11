‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge

Thanya Nathan C is set to become Kerala’s first visually impaired woman judge. The young lawyer, who is completely blind, topped the list of candidates with benchmark disabilities in the recent Kerala Judicial Service examination for the post of civil judge (Junior Division).

Joyson Sajan, a candidate with cerebral palsy, secured the second rank in the same category, according to The Hindu.

In 2025, the Supreme Court ruled that “visually impaired candidates cannot be said to be ‘not suitable’ for judicial service and they are eligible to participate in selection for posts in judicial service,” removing a long-standing barrier and opening doors for aspirants like Nathan.