‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge

Thanya Nathan C is set to become Kerala’s first visually impaired woman judge. The young lawyer, who is completely blind, topped the list of candidates with benchmark disabilities in the recent Kerala Judicial Service examination for the post of civil judge (Junior Division).
Joyson Sajan, a candidate with cerebral palsy, secured the second rank in the same category, according to The Hindu.
In 2025, the Supreme Court ruled that “visually impaired candidates cannot be said to be ‘not suitable’ for judicial service and they are eligible to participate in selection for posts in judicial service,” removing a long-standing barrier and opening doors for aspirants like Nathan.
The Hindu reported, citing sources, that the Kerala High Court has completed the selection process for the Kerala Judicial Service exam and has forwarded the list to the government, which will issue the appointment letters.
According to The Hindu, Nathan has an impressive academic and professional record, having topped her LLB batch at Kannur University. The newspaper said she began practising law as a junior under Advocate K G Sunilkumar in Taliparamba, Kannur, steadily carving her own path in the profession.
News of her success quickly spread across social media, drawing praise and debate in equal measure.
“Thats some achievement, must be a powerful candidate,” one user wrote. Another added, “Kudos to her for not giving up despite the challenging times she must have suffered through. An example of neverending grit and determination. Wishing her many more successes in life.”
At the same time, some voices urged a balanced perspective. “I hope being blind is not the only criteria. If merit is, being blind should not be projected as one in the public discourse,” one comment read.
Another observed, “Milestones like this expand how people imagine possibility. If institutions adapt and standards hold, representation can move from exception to precedent.”
