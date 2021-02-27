scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 27, 2021
‘Thank you for your service’: Sniffer dog gets special farewell after 11 years with bomb detection squad

A video of the special farewell organised, which has now gone viral, features Spike wearing a garland around his neck being paraded on the official police vehicle as uniform-clad men applause for him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 27, 2021 2:40:52 pm
Nashik City Police Force, sniffer dog, bomb detection disposal squad of Nashik City Police Force, dog, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has garnered over 83,000 views and has been flooded with netizens cheering for Spike. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

After 11 years of service, a sniffer dog working with the bomb detection and disposal squad of Nashik City Police was given a heartwarming farewell on his last day.

A video of the special farewell, which is now viral, features Spike wearing a garland around his neck being paraded on the official police vehicle as uniform-clad men applaud for him. According to the post by ANI, Spike received his farewell on February 24th.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 83,000 views and has netizens cheering for Spike and thanking him for his service. Many wondered where the dog will be sent post his retirement.

