‘Thank you for your service’: Sniffer dog gets special farewell after 11 years with bomb detection squad

After 11 years of service, a sniffer dog working with the bomb detection and disposal squad of Nashik City Police was given a heartwarming farewell on his last day.

A video of the special farewell, which is now viral, features Spike wearing a garland around his neck being paraded on the official police vehicle as uniform-clad men applaud for him. According to the post by ANI, Spike received his farewell on February 24th.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Maharashtra: Spike – a sniffer dog who was a part of bomb detection & disposal squad of Nashik City Police Force, received farewell on 24th Feb after completing 11 yrs of service. Spike was paraded on bonnet of Police vehicle on the occasion (Video Source: Nashik Police) pic.twitter.com/FY7GsJMFNg — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 83,000 views and has netizens cheering for Spike and thanking him for his service. Many wondered where the dog will be sent post his retirement.

