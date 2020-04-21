Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
COVID19

Watch: In Thane, police perform puja for people flouting lockdown rules

The video shows a couple of men who were out on a morning walk standing near police officers while a mask-clad policewoman performs ‘aarti’ for them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 21, 2020 5:14:31 pm
Thane police, Coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news The now-viral video shows a couple of men standing around the police officers while a woman police officer donning masks performs ‘aarti’.

Police personnel in Thane found a new way to shame those flouting the lockdown guidelines in place to slow the spread of Covid-19. They performed ‘aartis’ for those who were out on morning walks.

The video tweeted by news agency ANI shows a couple of men standing near the police officers while a mask-clad policewoman performs ‘aarti’. Another police official can also be seen explaining the consequences of flouting the rules.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has garnered around five thousand likes with more than 200 people commenting on it:

In a similar incident, Chhattisgarh police were also seen performing ‘aarti’ for those flouting lockdowns.

