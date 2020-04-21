Watch: In Thane, police perform puja for people flouting lockdown rules

Police personnel in Thane found a new way to shame those flouting the lockdown guidelines in place to slow the spread of Covid-19. They performed ‘aartis’ for those who were out on morning walks.
The video tweeted by news agency ANI shows a couple of men standing near the police officers while a mask-clad policewoman performs ‘aarti’. Another police official can also be seen explaining the consequences of flouting the rules.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH: Police perform ‘aarti’ of people who were out on the streets for morning walk amid #Coronaviruslockdown in Thane, today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/aqHk6SFZom
— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020
Since being posted, the video has garnered around five thousand likes with more than 200 people commenting on it:
Good one @MumbaiPolice These people have become health concious more in lockdown times..
— CA Mit Mehta (@mitm2422) April 21, 2020
Kudos 🙏👍
— Vinay Prajapati ( Vicky ) (@Vinay_P10) April 21, 2020
Lovely haha
— Star Boy (@boywithmemes) April 21, 2020
Sharminda kar diya😂
— Aamir✨ (@AamirKazi7) April 21, 2020
No caning 🤣. People should learn to respect law.
— mkvaradaraj (@mkvaradaraj) April 21, 2020
Persaad bhi dedo
— Aleem ahmed qureshi (@Aleemahmed313) April 21, 2020
arti k bad thoda prasad bhi de dete @ThaneCityPolice
— Aniruddh (@raolaniruddh) April 21, 2020
Baad me prashad bhi diya hoga paka …. 😂
— Dinesh (@nicedinesh0681) April 21, 2020
In a similar incident, Chhattisgarh police were also seen performing ‘aarti’ for those flouting lockdowns.
