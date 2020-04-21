Watch: In Thane, police perform puja for people flouting lockdown rules

The now-viral video shows a couple of men standing around the police officers while a woman police officer donning masks performs ‘aarti’. The now-viral video shows a couple of men standing around the police officers while a woman police officer donning masks performs ‘aarti’.

Police personnel in Thane found a new way to shame those flouting the lockdown guidelines in place to slow the spread of Covid-19. They performed ‘aartis’ for those who were out on morning walks.

The video tweeted by news agency ANI shows a couple of men standing near the police officers while a mask-clad policewoman performs ‘aarti’. Another police official can also be seen explaining the consequences of flouting the rules.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Police perform ‘aarti’ of people who were out on the streets for morning walk amid #Coronaviruslockdown in Thane, today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/aqHk6SFZom — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

Since being posted, the video has garnered around five thousand likes with more than 200 people commenting on it:

Good one @MumbaiPolice These people have become health concious more in lockdown times.. — CA Mit Mehta (@mitm2422) April 21, 2020

Kudos 🙏👍 — Vinay Prajapati ( Vicky ) (@Vinay_P10) April 21, 2020

Lovely haha — Star Boy (@boywithmemes) April 21, 2020

Sharminda kar diya😂 — Aamir✨ (@AamirKazi7) April 21, 2020

No caning 🤣. People should learn to respect law. — mkvaradaraj (@mkvaradaraj) April 21, 2020

Persaad bhi dedo — Aleem ahmed qureshi (@Aleemahmed313) April 21, 2020

arti k bad thoda prasad bhi de dete @ThaneCityPolice — Aniruddh (@raolaniruddh) April 21, 2020

Baad me prashad bhi diya hoga paka …. 😂 — Dinesh (@nicedinesh0681) April 21, 2020

In a similar incident, Chhattisgarh police were also seen performing ‘aarti’ for those flouting lockdowns.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd