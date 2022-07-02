scorecardresearch
Thane delivery boy wins hearts online by helping school girl who got injured while playing

After a part of a school gate pierces a girl, a delivery boy stays with her, holding the metal piece in place, till she gets medical help

July 2, 2022 4:41:49 pm
July 2, 2022 4:41:49 pm
Many called him extent their gratitude for helping the child. (Source: pratik_salunke/Twitter)

A little girl’s playful actions on an iron gate went awry, leading to her getting injured in the face. However, thanks to a delivery boy’s prompt action of helping the child till first responders reached the spot, grievous injury was avoided. Now, the thoughtful gesture is earning plaudits as netizens hail him as a “hero” online.

According to a post by a Twitter user, Pratik Salunke, the freak accident happened in Thane, Maharashtra when the girl was playing on her school gate. Suddenly, the metal gate came loose and a part of it “pierced through her cheek, missing her right eye by an inch”.

Also Read |Delivery boy’s inspirational story of becoming software engineer goes viral

An Amazon delivery person who was in the area saw the accident and rushed to help the girl, holding the metal piece in place to stop excessive bleeding or aggravating the injury. According to Salunke, the man identified as Ravi held onto the iron structure for half an hour until help arrived.

“Doctor and nurse from nearby Vasant Vihar hospital rushed for help. They rescued her by cutting the iron part of the gate,” the Twitter user added. He informed that the girl was then taken to the hospital for further treatment. Sharing a picture of the delivery boy, Salunke tagged Amazon India and asked them to recognise his timely help that saved the student. He also shared the delivery person’s phone number in case anyone wanted to appreciate his efforts.

Many reached out to Ravi on his personal mobile number and thanked him for not just helping the child but also restoring their faith in humanity. Some kind-hearted netizens also went ahead and donated small amounts to him as an appreciation. Many also urged Amazon to reward him for going above and beyond to help those in need.

Earlier this year in February, Swiggy had shared a story of a delivery man who rushed a senior man to hospital when others looked away, ensuring that he got medical attention on time.

