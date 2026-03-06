‘Thala for a reason’: Dhoni memes flood internet after India beat England by 7 runs in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Social media erupted with memes after India’s dramatic win over England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Among those present in the stands was former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had come to watch the match and support the Indian team. Soon after the result, the internet began buzzing with jokes linking the seven-run margin of victory to Dhoni’s iconic jersey number.
Many of the memes revolved around the popular phrase, “Thala for a reason“, a line deeply rooted in the fan culture of the Chennai Super Kings. The phrase is often used humorously by fans to credit Dhoni for almost anything remarkable that happens in cricket, particularly when the number seven appears, a nod to the jersey number he wore throughout his career.
won by 7 runs… for a reason 👀
— Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 5, 2026
For a reason 😂🤌 pic.twitter.com/0AQDH2oQFq
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 5, 2026
Not a coincidence but:
India won by how many runs = 7
Wickets lost by England = 7
Wickets lost by India = 7
Samson sixes = 7
Bethell sixes = 7
Runs scored by Dube = 43 = 4+3 = 7
Runs scored by Buttler = 25 = 2+5 = 7
Runs scored by Harry brook = 7
E+N+G+L+A+N+D = 7
— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) March 5, 2026
Thala for reason 🔥 🔥 #dhoni#ThalapathyVijay #Thala pic.twitter.com/9ghjrTZnk1
— Abhishek Bharti @OPS_LOVER (@Imabhi_bharti) March 6, 2026
Thala and Sakshi last night pic.twitter.com/WYhoW65tc4
— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) March 6, 2026
But Dhoni wasn’t the only one trending. Memes also poured in for Indian all-rounder Axar Patel, popularly nicknamed ‘Bapu’. Fans praised his impact in the field after he pulled off a stunning catch and played a role in another key dismissal by helping complete a sharp catch to remove England batter Will Jacks.
Mahatma Axar Patel #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/PFxlS0OrZ7
— Kamina (@bittu7664) March 5, 2026
Axar Patel 🫡🫡🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/HsQ2nneu2S
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 5, 2026
Entire India to Axar Patel pic.twitter.com/7TxoFhVNdG
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 5, 2026
When your name is Salt but your competition is Bapu in March. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/mtX3nCuuxh
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 5, 2026
Other match memes:
Bro is saluting Bumrah on behalf of 1.4 billion people pic.twitter.com/fmzBcbdoLY
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 5, 2026
Scenes right now. #INDvsENG | #T20WC2026 pic.twitter.com/twUuBhXYHM
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 5, 2026
Abhishek Sharma dismissed for 9 from 7 balls. pic.twitter.com/dNhlX019Cf
— Xspark (@not_xspark) March 5, 2026
With the semi-final victory secured, India now heads to Ahmedabad for the final, where they will face the New Zealand national cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium. New Zealand booked their place in the title clash after a convincing win over South Africa in the first semi-final match at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.
India sealed their spot after a thrilling contest against England. The hosts posted a strong total of 253/7, built largely around a superb 89 by Sanju Samson. England mounted a fierce chase, powered by an outstanding 105 from Jacob Bethell, but eventually finished on 246/7, falling seven runs short in a gripping encounter.