‘Thala for a reason’: Dhoni memes flood internet after India beat England by 7 runs in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

Social media erupted with memes after India’s dramatic win over England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Among those present in the stands was former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had come to watch the match and support the Indian team. Soon after the result, the internet began buzzing with jokes linking the seven-run margin of victory to Dhoni’s iconic jersey number.

Many of the memes revolved around the popular phrase, “Thala for a reason“, a line deeply rooted in the fan culture of the Chennai Super Kings. The phrase is often used humorously by fans to credit Dhoni for almost anything remarkable that happens in cricket, particularly when the number seven appears, a nod to the jersey number he wore throughout his career.