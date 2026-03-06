‘Thala for a reason’: Dhoni memes flood internet after India beat England by 7 runs in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

With the semi-final victory secured, India now heads to Ahmedabad for the final, where they will face the New Zealand national cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

By: Trends Desk
4 min readNew DelhiMar 6, 2026 01:03 PM IST
Thala for a reason Dhoni memes'Thala for a reason' phrase is often used humorously by fans to credit Dhoni for almost anything remarkable that happens in cricket, particularly when the number seven appears
Social media erupted with memes after India’s dramatic win over England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Among those present in the stands was former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had come to watch the match and support the Indian team. Soon after the result, the internet began buzzing with jokes linking the seven-run margin of victory to Dhoni’s iconic jersey number.

Many of the memes revolved around the popular phrase, “Thala for a reason“, a line deeply rooted in the fan culture of the Chennai Super Kings. The phrase is often used humorously by fans to credit Dhoni for almost anything remarkable that happens in cricket, particularly when the number seven appears, a nod to the jersey number he wore throughout his career.

The best ‘Thala for a reason’ memes:

 

 

 

 

 

But Dhoni wasn’t the only one trending. Memes also poured in for Indian all-rounder Axar Patel, popularly nicknamed ‘Bapu’. Fans praised his impact in the field after he pulled off a stunning catch and played a role in another key dismissal by helping complete a sharp catch to remove England batter Will Jacks.

 

 

 

 

Other match memes:

 

 

 

With the semi-final victory secured, India now heads to Ahmedabad for the final, where they will face the New Zealand national cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium. New Zealand booked their place in the title clash after a convincing win over South Africa in the first semi-final match at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

Also Read | MS Dhoni calms overexcited Sakshi after false wicket celebration during India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final: WATCH

India sealed their spot after a thrilling contest against England. The hosts posted a strong total of 253/7, built largely around a superb 89 by Sanju Samson. England mounted a fierce chase, powered by an outstanding 105 from Jacob Bethell, but eventually finished on 246/7, falling seven runs short in a gripping encounter.

 

