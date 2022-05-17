‘So cute’: Netizens can’t get enough of Thai grandma recreating Alia Bhatt’s iconic looks from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood films finding success in foreign countries is not a new phenomenon. From becoming hits at the box office outside India to foreign fans dancing to peppy Bollywood songs, we have seen it all. Now, a grandmother from Thailand is going viral for recreating Alia Bhatt’s iconic looks from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

After an amazing reign at the box office, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been dominating on Netflix in the Top 10 films category worldwide. Particularly, in Thailand, where it hit the number 1 rank, last week. As the Gangubai craze has taken over with Thai fans gushing over Bhatt’s acting, the elderly woman is melting hearts online trying to channelise her persona from the gritty tale.

In a video shared on Instagram by a profile called Grandma Hongthong, the woman is seen imitating an iconic moment from the film, when the naive Gangubai found herself in a brothel and is made to take up the life of a sex worker.

From her hair neatly tied into two braids to the nose ring worn by her, the elderly woman’s recreated look is being loved by all online.

Later, another post showing the woman recreating another look from the film’s poster was shared on the account. The scene is important where Bhatt is pictured standing tall, leaning against a car donning a white saree, marking the turning point in her life. Imitating her look, the Thai grandmother too was seen wearing a cool pair of sunglasses and holding a purse in hand, only covering her head with a white embroidered stole and leaning against a sedan instead.

The posts are getting love not just from Thai fans of the film but also from Bollywood buffs from India. Some users highlighted how while the woman nailed the look the vibe is entirely different as they did not think Bhatt’s bold looks can be interpreted in such a cute way.

The page, which sells shoes online, has many posts of the woman in stylish outfits, recreating iconic looks using various pop culture references.