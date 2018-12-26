Thackeray trailer: This dialogue of Nawazuddin Siddiqui has become a viral meme

Toggle Menu
"Ek sangahthan ki shuruwaat karni hogi (Have to start a union)", this dialogue from the trailer has garnered the attention of desi meme-makers and they quickly used it in various relatable situations.

After much anticipation, the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray was launched on Wednesday. Ever since the news of the biopic based on the life of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray was announced, it got people talking. The buss grew louder when the Manto actor was selected to play the lead role. As the teaser hooked cine lovers attention for the striking resemblance of Siddiqui as the Martha leader, his acting in the trailer as Thackeray was quite gripping and convincing. Not only did the trailer got people talking online, but also one particular dialogue is also getting a meme treatment.

With #Thackeray dominating the Twitter trends, this scene has flooded online. Sample these:

Thackeray has been written by journalist and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse. The film has been shot in Hindi and Marathi, and will be dubbed in English. The film also stars Amrita Rao in the role of Thackeray’s wife.

“We haven’t shown any controversial aspect in this film. Balasaheb’s life has been an open book. He never tried to hide anything from his life. So, in this film also we are not showing any hidden truth of his life,” Thackeray producer Sanjay Raut said.

