Thackeray trailer: This dialogue of Nawazuddin Siddiqui has become a viral meme

After much anticipation, the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray was launched on Wednesday. Ever since the news of the biopic based on the life of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray was announced, it got people talking. The buss grew louder when the Manto actor was selected to play the lead role. As the teaser hooked cine lovers attention for the striking resemblance of Siddiqui as the Martha leader, his acting in the trailer as Thackeray was quite gripping and convincing. Not only did the trailer got people talking online, but also one particular dialogue is also getting a meme treatment.

“Ek sangahthan ki shuruwaat karni hogi (Have to start a union)”, this dialogue from the trailer has garnered the attention of desi meme-makers and they quickly used it in various relatable situations.

With #Thackeray dominating the Twitter trends, this scene has flooded online. Sample these:

When you plan to mass bunk for the first time. #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/vQ0CkKHDtW — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 26, 2018

When there is no increment since 2 years in your job.. pic.twitter.com/LYCuQh3wc3 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 26, 2018

When you plan going to Goa #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/kepIoHZzK4 — Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) December 26, 2018

Every Indian uncle, while making a Family Whatsapp Group. #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/VIzBQmKYw8 — Bade Chote (@badechote) December 26, 2018

When your boss recruits someone new for the position you’ve been waiting for last 2 years #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/tK5Anb7Tcf — Pradeep Krishna (@pradeepyk92) December 26, 2018

The only way to get rid of single life…. #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/v7RPtLmK1K — सौगात। 😎 (@herovillain10) December 26, 2018

When your seniors in Engineering/Medical college rag you in their hostels without prior notice, you think😉#Thackeray #Engineering pic.twitter.com/efHq9nWA4E — Pushkar (@doorvadal) December 26, 2018

Ladko ko jab RT milna band ho jati hai 😂😭😂#thackeray pic.twitter.com/mD0EBTC2JA — R E B E L (@Gadhvilaxman) December 26, 2018

When my friend got beaten up by his crush’s dad pic.twitter.com/wfx6EKU87V — Sarcastic Tweets (@Sarcastic_DNA) December 26, 2018

Ross and will when they both hate Rachel #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/DOT9vCiGrH — Sunil (@sunilpatnaik016) December 26, 2018

* Back benchers in school when they see nerd and innocent guys gets all the attention * pic.twitter.com/MDtaZAFUAp — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) December 26, 2018

Thackeray has been written by journalist and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse. The film has been shot in Hindi and Marathi, and will be dubbed in English. The film also stars Amrita Rao in the role of Thackeray’s wife.

“We haven’t shown any controversial aspect in this film. Balasaheb’s life has been an open book. He never tried to hide anything from his life. So, in this film also we are not showing any hidden truth of his life,” Thackeray producer Sanjay Raut said.