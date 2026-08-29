‘Baraat ready’: Tesla Cybertruck gets colourful Indian truck-art makeover

The Tesla Cybertruck is hard to miss even in its standard form. Its angular design, stainless-steel finish and futuristic appearance make it look unlike most vehicles on the road. But one Cybertruck in the US has received a makeover that makes it stand out even more, this time drawing inspiration from India’s colourful truck art.
The transformation was carried out by US-based vinyl wrapping company Original Global Graphics, which posted a video of the finished vehicle on Instagram. The result is a far cry from the Cybertruck’s usual understated, metallic appearance.
The silver body has been covered in vibrant colours, intricate patterns and artwork inspired by the decorative style commonly seen on Indian trucks. With its bright detailing, the vehicle now looks more at home at an Indian celebration than on an American highway.
One of the most noticeable additions is the phrase “Dekho, magar pyaar se” across the front of the truck. Roughly translated as “Look at it, but with love.” Similar colourful artwork runs along the sides, covering much of the vehicle’s original minimalist finish.
The video shows the owner walking around the Cybertruck and checking out the wrap from different angles. His reaction reflects just how dramatic the transformation is, turning the bare-metal pickup into an eye-catching, heavily decorated vehicle.
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Original Global Graphics shared the project with the caption: “Made his dream come true.”
The makeover quickly attracted attention online, with several users saying they preferred the colourful version to the Cybertruck’s original look. Others joked about how closely it now resembles the decorated trucks commonly seen on Indian roads.
“Garbage Bin changed into mithayi ala dabba,” quipped one user. “I can already see this in the baraat next wedding!” commented another. “Missed out on the iconic ‘Horn OK Please’,” mentioned a third person.
“Bro misunderstood Cybertruck to a truck!!” added a fourth individual.