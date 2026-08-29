‘Baraat ready’: Tesla Cybertruck gets colourful Indian truck-art makeover

One of the most noticeable additions is the phrase “Dekho, magar pyaar se” across the front of the truck

The Tesla Cybertruck is hard to miss even in its standard form. Its angular design, stainless-steel finish and futuristic appearance make it look unlike most vehicles on the road. But one Cybertruck in the US has received a makeover that makes it stand out even more, this time drawing inspiration from India’s colourful truck art.

The transformation was carried out by US-based vinyl wrapping company Original Global Graphics, which posted a video of the finished vehicle on Instagram. The result is a far cry from the Cybertruck’s usual understated, metallic appearance.

The silver body has been covered in vibrant colours, intricate patterns and artwork inspired by the decorative style commonly seen on Indian trucks. With its bright detailing, the vehicle now looks more at home at an Indian celebration than on an American highway.