Elon Musk suggests Tesla’s India entry in 2021, leaves desi fans in a frenzy

Friday, October 02, 2020
By: Trends Desk | Updated: October 2, 2020 9:28:51 pm
tesla, elon musk, tesla india entry, tesla india 2021, tesla india fans excited, tesla india launch memes, indian express, auto newsIndian fans celebrated the the news with memes and GIFs.

After CEO of Tesla Inc. Elon Musk indicated on Friday about bringing the electric car company to India in 2021, the luxury car makers’ desi fans couldn’t keep calm.

“Hey Elon , just thought we’d put this out here. We wait and hang on to hope wrt “hopefully soon” for India Tesla entry. Would love to hear of any progress in this regard,” Tesla club India wrote on Twitter.

“Next year for sure,” Musk replied to the post on the micro-blogging site, which had photographs of T-shirts with the message: “India wants Tesla” and “India Love Tesla”.

Soon, the tweet garnered a lot of attention online, with Tesla trending on the platform as Indians couldn’t stop commenting about how excited they are. Reacting to the news, one user wrote: “Omg!! Elon this is a celebrating news.. We were waiting for ages.” And pat came the reply from Musk: “Thanks for waiting!”

Many Indians around the country expressed their eagerness and thanked Musk for finally confirming Tesla’s arrival in India. Others flooded him with requests to know what plans the company has for India and which models will be introduced first.

This is, however, not the first time that Musk has replied to queries about company’s entry into the Indian market. In March 2019, he had said, “Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!”

