Elon Musk suggests Tesla’s India entry in 2021, leaves desi fans in a frenzy

Indian fans celebrated the the news with memes and GIFs.

After CEO of Tesla Inc. Elon Musk indicated on Friday about bringing the electric car company to India in 2021, the luxury car makers’ desi fans couldn’t keep calm.

“Hey Elon , just thought we’d put this out here. We wait and hang on to hope wrt “hopefully soon” for India Tesla entry. Would love to hear of any progress in this regard,” Tesla club India wrote on Twitter.

“Next year for sure,” Musk replied to the post on the micro-blogging site, which had photographs of T-shirts with the message: “India wants Tesla” and “India Love Tesla”.

Next year for sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

Soon, the tweet garnered a lot of attention online, with Tesla trending on the platform as Indians couldn’t stop commenting about how excited they are. Reacting to the news, one user wrote: “Omg!! Elon this is a celebrating news.. We were waiting for ages.” And pat came the reply from Musk: “Thanks for waiting!”

Thanks for waiting! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

Many Indians around the country expressed their eagerness and thanked Musk for finally confirming Tesla’s arrival in India. Others flooded him with requests to know what plans the company has for India and which models will be introduced first.

🙏🏻 A Reply we had been waiting for years! https://t.co/4QqU6jpmCR — Subikash (@subikash_r) October 2, 2020

Wow!!

Such a good news to hear in recent times😁😆.#INDIAWELCOMESTESLA https://t.co/4Tpj4lHaVZ — Pranav Vohra (@skyPranav) October 2, 2020

I hope they will and hopefully also a research lab. There are a lot of smart engineers in India :) — ArnoudvanHouwelingen 🔋 (@fodiographer) October 2, 2020

Awesome !!! India dreams big in electric cars.. looking forward to welcome your next Tera Factory here in Bangalore. — Karthik Kanniyappan (@karthik227) October 2, 2020

Amazing news🙌. Hope everything pans out this time🤞 — pundalik islur🇮🇳 (@islurpundalik) October 2, 2020

What will come first, cars or energy storage/solar? — Chetan Kale (@ChetanKale2612) October 2, 2020

Can’t wait to see tesla in India! It would be very great opportunity for youth! Was eagerly waiting for this to hear! So excited 😍😍 — Sufyan Ali Syed (@PrinceSufyan03) October 2, 2020

Me right now… pic.twitter.com/RfaIb7tFqv — Utkarsh Dutt Bansal (@UtkarshDuttBan1) October 2, 2020

Imagine that Telsa Auto Driving mode 🤣🤣🤣 — Shivamsh Sai (@YouKnowWho_9759) October 2, 2020

Finally its happening

TESLA will be launched in India pic.twitter.com/nSm4O2miLm — Rachana Srivastava (@IamRachanaS) October 2, 2020

This is, however, not the first time that Musk has replied to queries about company’s entry into the Indian market. In March 2019, he had said, “Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!”

