‘TeRRRific Butter’: Amul cheers SS Rajamouli’s film with cute cartoon

After a long wait, SS Rajamouli is back with his latest film RRR and fans can’t keep calm. As the buzz around the highly-anticipated film created a social media frenzy, Amul too joined in featuring it in its latest topical.

The Telugu film, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, received an overwhelming response on the very first day . The epic-mythological drama, which also serves as a great bromance between the two heroes, is excepted to eclipse the success of Baahubali 2’s opening record.

Now, capturing the buzz around the multi-starrer film, the dairy brand featured the terrific duo dancing together in its latest cartoon. It shows the dynamic duo doing the hook step of the ‘Nacho Nacho’ song, also known as the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song in Telugu, armed with butter toasts.

Showing its love for wordplay, the brand’s message read: “TeRRRific Butter”, along with “Amul — freedom from hunger”, in a nod to the film’s premise that revolves around freedom fighters.

As fans thronged movie theatres across the country and aboard to catch the epic patriotic saga, the topical left fans and makers both excited.

Reacting to the topical, the film’s official Twitter handle too carried on the fun. Expressing gratitude while resharing the cartoon, they wrote: “The #RRRMovie euphoria cannot get butter than this!”

The film, which also stars Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is set in the British era, where two fictional Indian revolutionaries fight for freedom. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 3.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “The film casts not just one super-star, but two of them – Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The biggest super-star among them all is SS Rajamouli and the audience also saved the loudest ‘taalis’ for him.”