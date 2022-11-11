Terrifying video shows woman’s narrow escape from getting run over by speeding bus

A terrifying clip from Kerala shows a woman’s narrow escape from being hit by a speeding bus plying through the state’s Kozhikode district. The private bus on the Vadakara-Koyilandy route was overtaking another bus on the wrong side when it nearly ran over the woman.

The clip shared by 24 News on Facebook shows the woman alighting from a bus and proceeding forward as another private bus is seen rushing forward and overtaking the halted bus from the left side, unmindful of the passengers who are disembarking. When it seems nearly certain that the woman will be knocked down, she manages to take a step or two back, avoiding what would have been a fatal accident. The woman, clearly shaken by what transpired, is then consoled by another passenger.

Watch the video from 0:18



The clip angered netizens, with many urging action against the bus driver. A user commented, “Immediately suspended his driving licence.” Another user wrote, “These guys don’t even show the courtesy to stop the buses by the left of road/bus bays, abrupt stops & quick re-starts without even looking at the trailing vehicles, even at NHs cause many accidents. Only those incidents that hit the cctv come to light & discussed.”

Similar videos have often triggered debates among netizens on road safety. In September this year, a video shared by the Telangana additional director general of police showed a pedestrian narrowly escaping from being run over by a car. The woman was seen walking past a stationary autorickshaw when a speeding car rammed into the three-wheeler. Miraculously, the woman escaped unharmed.