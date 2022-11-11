scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Terrifying video shows woman’s narrow escape from getting run over by speeding bus

The clip shared on Facebook shows the woman alighting from a bus and proceeding forward as another private bus overtakes the first bus from the left side, unmindful of the passengers who are disembarking.

woman's narrow escape from getting hit by bus, narrow escape, escape from accident, accident videos, indian expressThe clip shared by 24 News on Facebook shows the woman alighting from a bus and proceeding forward as another private bus is seen rushing forward and overtaking the halted bus from the left side, unmindful of the passengers who are disembarking.

A terrifying clip from Kerala shows a woman’s narrow escape from being hit by a speeding bus plying through the state’s Kozhikode district. The private bus on the Vadakara-Koyilandy route was overtaking another bus on the wrong side when it nearly ran over the woman.

The clip shared by 24 News on Facebook shows the woman alighting from a bus and proceeding forward as another private bus is seen rushing forward and overtaking the halted bus from the left side, unmindful of the passengers who are disembarking. When it seems nearly certain that the woman will be knocked down, she manages to take a step or two back, avoiding what would have been a fatal accident. The woman, clearly shaken by what transpired, is then consoled by another passenger.

ALSO READ |Man survives after truck rams into him, video of accident leaves KTR shocked. Watch it here

Watch the video from 0:18

The clip angered netizens, with many urging action against the bus driver. A user commented, “Immediately suspended his driving licence.” Another user wrote, “These guys don’t even show the courtesy to stop the buses by the left of road/bus bays, abrupt stops & quick re-starts without even looking at the trailing vehicles, even at NHs cause many accidents. Only those incidents that hit the cctv come to light & discussed.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister

Similar videos have often triggered debates among netizens on road safety. In September this year, a video shared by the Telangana additional director general of police showed a pedestrian narrowly escaping from being run over by a car. The woman was seen walking past a stationary autorickshaw when a speeding car rammed into the three-wheeler. Miraculously, the woman escaped unharmed.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 06:51:20 pm
Next Story

Forward Ansu Fati back in Spain squad for World Cup

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement