Temjen Imna Along’s latest tweet answers whether one can get vegetarian food in Nagaland

The Northeastern states in India have a rich culinary culture that is supplemented by organic produce. On Sunday, Temjen Imna Along, who is currently serving as Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, shared pictures of vegetables grown in his home state.

While sharing the photos of leafy vegetables, bitter gourds, bananas, tomatoes, and other produce, Along subtly wrote that the tweet was directed towards those who asked him “whether they will get veg or not in Nagaland”.

His tweet soon gathered over 2,700 likes. The netizens remarked on the freshness of the greens and also noted hyperlocal ingredients such as bamboo shoots and ghost peppers that were put up for sale.

In the comments, Along wrote that the vegetables came straight from the farms and hence lacked plastic packing as farmers used banana leaves to wrap their produce.

All these organic healthy veggies and still we choose French fries. 🍟 See how those fresh veggies are inviting you to Nagaland. 🥬🥦🌶🥕 🍅🍆🥔 Isn’t it alluring enough? P.S. Someone asking me whether they will get veg or not in Nagaland 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Jw0twHi4SL — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) November 13, 2022

Make the road connectivity better so that those fresh vegetables 🥕 can be transported easily for sales in other places and don’t get rotten in the villages and towns .No 🧠 — Nagaland #Messi (@NagalandMessi) November 13, 2022

Trust me those i not rotten. They are mountain banana and looks just like that. — प्रचंड (@dr_prachand) November 13, 2022

Yes they are the farmers mostly, bringing directly to sale. — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) November 13, 2022

The issue is market linkage between the producer and the consumer and related activities like storage and transportation. A realistic study has to be made about the annual production cycle, probable markets including volume, storage and logistics. — aditya tosniwal (@adityatosniwal) November 13, 2022

Yes — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) November 13, 2022

Only problem I faced in rural nagaland that after 5-6 in evening, all shops get closed and we couldn’t find anything to eat! But people are great. On few many occasions some local person invited us in their home for dinner. Really enjoyed it. — ajit rai (@ajitrailegend) November 14, 2022

Previously Along has addressed the racist preconceptions that people from Nagaland and other states of the Northeast face, especially with regard to their food habits. Back in July this year, the 41-year-old politician recounted his experience of coming to New Delhi for the first time in 1999 and said that he faced suspicious glances from people who thought that Naga people eat humans.