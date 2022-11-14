scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Temjen Imna Along’s latest tweet answers whether one can get vegetarian food in Nagaland

Along, currently serving as Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, has previously addressed racist remarks regarding the food habits of those from the Northeastern states.

The Northeastern states in India have a rich culinary culture that is supplemented by organic produce. On Sunday, Temjen Imna Along, who is currently serving as Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, shared pictures of vegetables grown in his home state.

While sharing the photos of leafy vegetables, bitter gourds, bananas, tomatoes, and other produce, Along subtly wrote that the tweet was directed towards those who asked him “whether they will get veg or not in Nagaland”.

His tweet soon gathered over 2,700 likes. The netizens remarked on the freshness of the greens and also noted hyperlocal ingredients such as bamboo shoots and ghost peppers that were put up for sale.

In the comments, Along wrote that the vegetables came straight from the farms and hence lacked plastic packing as farmers used banana leaves to wrap their produce.

In the comments, many people advised that the government should improve the connectivity in the state so that such fruits and vegetables can timely reach those in the cities. Echoing this thought, a Twitter user wrote, “Make the road connectivity better so that those fresh vegetables 🥕 can be transported easily for sales in other places and don’t get rotten in the villages and towns .No 🧠”.

Previously Along has addressed the racist preconceptions that people from Nagaland and other states of the Northeast face, especially with regard to their food habits. Back in July this year, the 41-year-old politician recounted his experience of coming to New Delhi for the first time in 1999 and said that he faced suspicious glances from people who thought that Naga people eat humans.

