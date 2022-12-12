Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of an old man enjoying cycling

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has posted a video in which an old man is freely riding a bicycle. At some point in the video, the man, who is not wearing a helmet, removes his hands from the handlebars as he keeps a steady speed on a city road on a rainy day.

The undated video appears to have been taken from another vehicle that was moving along with the cyclist.

While sharing this video, Along wrote, “जिंदगी खुलके जीने की कोई उम्र नहीं होती….. Age is just a number indeed !”. This roughly translates to, “There is no age to live life openly…..Age is just a number indeed !”.

The video tweeted by the Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs has gathered over 80,000 views since it was posted on December 10. While many people endorsed the spirit of joy depicted in the video, many cautioned that the act was dangerous.

जिंदगी खुलके जीने की कोई उम्र नहीं होती…..🚴🏽‍♂️ Age is just a number indeed ! pic.twitter.com/2H9uuB3NtA — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) December 10, 2022

Commenting on this video a Twitter user wrote, “If you want to lead a positive life, forget your age. Only remember that every moment that passes won’t come again”.

Contrary to this view, another person remarked, “1st time not agree with ur tweets. By this act he may hurt himself. And if others replicate this they may also get hurt.”

In July 2018, a similar video of an elderly man seen performing stunts on a motorbike went viral. The man performed dangerous stunts without wearing a helmet and he was not holding the handlebars of the bike. Authorities have time and again cautioned people against performing such stunts.