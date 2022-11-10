Temjen Imna Along shares how farmers in Nagaland overcame impossible odds, shares picturesque video

On Wednesday, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along shared a video which documented the rice cultivation that takes place in terrace farms of Nagaland. As per the video, almost 80 per cent of agricultural land in Nagaland is used for rice farming. The video explains how farming is difficult in the state as it is a mountainous region.

These crops are cultivated on terrace farms, which were painstakingly built by locals after cutting the hills into small plots of flat receding land. These farms are created in such a way that they retain the rainwater which is needed to grow rice. Sometimes the farmers also make use of indigenously made bamboo pipes to irrigate the farms.

This video clip was taken from EPIC channel’s popular show Raja, Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan. So far it has gathered over 32,000 views since it was posted by Along.

Thanks for providing a window to the charming beauty of Nagaland , would love to have the same about the other North East states as well — Charu Gupta (@charu1080) November 10, 2022

Agriculture-backbone of Nagaland — tsuamki,ACF (@tsuamki) November 9, 2022

Excellent 👌🏾 — Kolli Eswar Chandra (@kolli_eswar) November 9, 2022

The more I see your post, the more I am looking forward to my trip during #Hornbill festival. Hope to meet you too @AlongImna https://t.co/hnII9N9WXQ — Giriraj Mall (@girirajmall) November 9, 2022

Along frequently promotes the culture of his native state through his social media account. Earlier in August, he shared a video of him shaking a leg with folk dancers during the Tsungremmong celebrations. Tsungremmong is a week-long harvest festival that is celebrated to mark the end of the farming season. During the festival, people organise communal gatherings that comprise group dances and musical performances.