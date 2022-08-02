Watch: Nagaland minister joins folk dancers during Tsungremmong celebrations

Updated: August 2, 2022 3:14:14 pm
In recent months, Temjen Imna Along, the minister of tribal affairs in Nagaland, has become famous for his humorous online presence.
On Monday, the 41-year-old politician shared a video of him shaking a leg with folk dancers during a traditional performance.
The folk dance took place during the Tsungremmong celebrations. As per Northeast Today, Tsungremmong is a six-day harvest festival that is celebrated to mark the end of farming, and people pray for abundant produce to gods and ancestors during this time. The festival is marked by communal gatherings comprising group dances and musical performances.
While sharing the video of his folk dance, Temjen Imna Along wrote, “See, I can dance too! 🕺#Tsungremong- a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking blessing of a bountiful harvest. A rich heritage enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations. Visit Nagaland to explore its culture & dance along with the locals.”
This man is gem.we need more people like imna in indian politics
— Priyotosh (@impriyoforu) August 1, 2022
Sir please tell you government to officially release and notify the cultural events of nagaland that we people from different part of the country can make plan and attend the rich cultural fest and events of nagaland. Please sir🙏.
— Harsh Shukla (@harsh_shukla_97) August 1, 2022
You are incredible Sir 🙌
— Neha Joshi (@The_NehaJoshi) August 1, 2022
one of the coolest minister we are witnessing.😎 pic.twitter.com/fhQH0a2AME
— Hemanth Kumar (@TheClumsyMee) August 1, 2022
Ao Nagas are amazing people. I was fortunate enough to spend a week at Chungtia Village, Mokokchung during the Moatsu of 2018. Thoroughly enjoyed my experience with super hospitality of the people. Would love to be there again. 😍❤️🙏🏾
— Sandesh Samant | संदेश सामंत 🇮🇳 (@sandesh_samant) August 1, 2022
Ur a multi talented personality sir😀
— PRADIP KR SAHA (@PradipKrSaha) August 1, 2022
Really wonderful Sir👏👌You have already became the rock star of North East for every Indian like us;You yourself single handly are able to promote your rich heritage culture.Give vide publicity of such type of festivals in advance,so that people can make program of visiting NE🙏
— Vinod Kr Malik (@Vinod208257634) August 1, 2022
This video has gathered over one lakh views and more than 11,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Ao Nagas are amazing people. I was fortunate enough to spend a week at Chungtia Village, Mokokchung during the Moatsu of 2018. Thoroughly enjoyed my experience with super hospitality of the people. Would love to be there again. 😍❤️🙏🏾”.
Another person remarked, “Really wonderful Sir👏👌You have already became the rock star of North East for every Indian like us; You yourself single handly are able to promote your rich heritage culture. Give vide publicity of such type of festivals in advance, so that people can make program of visiting NE🙏.”
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
