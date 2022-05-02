scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 02, 2022
Must Read

TV anchor asks Telugu actor Vishwak Sen to get out of studio; netizens unimpressed

The outburst of the journalist and Sen’s expulsion from the studio left netizens unimpressed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 2, 2022 10:13:07 pm
TV9 anchor asks Vishwak Sen to get out of studio, Hyderabad, anchor asks Telugu actor to get out, TV9 Telugu, Vishwak Sen, indian expressThe anchor’s reaction left netizens furious and they rallied around Sen.

A video of a TV9 news anchor berating Telugu actor Vishwak Sen and asking him to get out of the show has gone viral. The outburst of the journalist and Sen’s expulsion from the studio left netizens unimpressed.

In the video, Sen is heard telling the television anchor, “So, you don’t have the right to attack me personally. So, you better mind your tongue and not call me the depressed person or paagal Sen. You understand.” And the anchor repeatedly says, “You can get out of my studio.”

Watch the video here:

Sen responds, “You f****g..you guys called me.” While Sen gets up from his chair intending to leave, the anchor bursts out in anger and asks him to get out of the studio.

The anchor’s reaction left netizens furious and they rallied around Sen. “@TV9Telugu anchors think they can call anyone depressed/pagal and intimidate them. The anchor is arrogant and unprofessional. Blackmark in journalism,” commented a user.

Meanwhile, a complaint was registered against Sen for allegedly creating a ruckus on a road. In a viral video, a man was seen lying on the road in front of Sen’s car and threatening to set himself ablaze. Sen is seen preventing him from the alleged suicide attempt, as per local media reports.

But the actor was quoted by The Hans India as saying that it was a prank video and not a film promotion stunt. However, Sen was booked on the charge of creating a ruckus on a road.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 02: Latest News