TV anchor asks Telugu actor Vishwak Sen to get out of studio; netizens unimpressed

A video of a TV9 news anchor berating Telugu actor Vishwak Sen and asking him to get out of the show has gone viral. The outburst of the journalist and Sen’s expulsion from the studio left netizens unimpressed.

In the video, Sen is heard telling the television anchor, “So, you don’t have the right to attack me personally. So, you better mind your tongue and not call me the depressed person or paagal Sen. You understand.” And the anchor repeatedly says, “You can get out of my studio.”

Watch the video here:

Sen responds, “You f****g..you guys called me.” While Sen gets up from his chair intending to leave, the anchor bursts out in anger and asks him to get out of the studio.

The anchor’s reaction left netizens furious and they rallied around Sen. “@TV9Telugu anchors think they can call anyone depressed/pagal and intimidate them. The anchor is arrogant and unprofessional. Blackmark in journalism,” commented a user.

All that the guy was asking for is – no one has the right to call him depressed and mad. The anchor then asks him to get out of her studio. Her studio? Do you support this @TV9Telugu ? Would like to hear ur views. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 2, 2022

The man was standing up for his own dignity. She has no right to call him depressed. And when she could not accept her mistake, she asks him to get out. Such an inflated and fragile ego she has. — Nambi VP (@VpNambi) May 2, 2022

The guy is right. She doesn't have right to call him names. And he took stand for himself. And if she didn't like his views or words she could have asked him to leave in polite way. What tf is get out? People should boycott this channel. — पांडेय जी పాండే జి ಪಾಂಡೆ ಜಿ (@me_as_pm) May 2, 2022

This is bad behaviour by @TV9Telugu anchor. I bet that guy didn’t come there of his own accord. You invited him right? https://t.co/HUxZsonKPu — Kaushal S Inamdar| कौशल इनामदार (@ksinamdar) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, a complaint was registered against Sen for allegedly creating a ruckus on a road. In a viral video, a man was seen lying on the road in front of Sen’s car and threatening to set himself ablaze. Sen is seen preventing him from the alleged suicide attempt, as per local media reports.

But the actor was quoted by The Hans India as saying that it was a prank video and not a film promotion stunt. However, Sen was booked on the charge of creating a ruckus on a road.