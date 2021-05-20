‘More power to you’: Telangana cop wins praise as he shares his food with homeless children

The video reached over a million people on the internet, who praised him for the kind gesture.

A traffic police officer from Telengana is wining plaudits online after a video of him feeding the homeless went viral on the internet. The picture was initially tweeted out from the official account of Telangana State Police.

According to the Twitter post, the children were asking people for food when Constable Mahesh, who was on patrolling duty, spotted them. Mahesh then offered them food from his own lunchbox. The now-viral video shows the constable giving paper plates to the children and serving food from his tiffinbox.

“Panjagutta Traffic Police Constable Mr Mahesh while performing patrolling duty @Somajiguda noticed two children requesting others for food at the roadside, immediately he took out his lunch box & served food to the hungry children.” The department wrote, sharing the video.

Take a look here:

#ActOfKindness

Panjagutta Traffic Police Constable Mr. Mahesh while performing patrolling duty @Somajiguda noticed two children requesting others for food at the road side, immediately he took out his lunch box & served food to the hungry children. pic.twitter.com/LTNjihUawn — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) May 17, 2021

The video reached over a million people on the internet, who praised him for the kind gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

No Words… Great Job Sir❤️ Huge Respect 🙏❤️😍 — Vineeth Sonu (@VineethSonu1) May 18, 2021

Great humanity Sir Annadhatha Sukhibhava — V N Chary (@VNChary19) May 17, 2021

Amazing act of kindness!!!Well done sir. — Yogesh Kumar (@YogeshK55490630) May 19, 2021

Great job 👏sir no words to say. God bless you sir. — NanavalaR (@r_nanavala) May 17, 2021

Love and respect to the constable mahesh keep up the good work sir — Raj Shekar Patlolla (@RajPatlolla) May 18, 2021

Seeing these incidents.. I believe still humanity alive. 🙏🙏👏👏👏 good job sir. May God bless you 🙏 — santhosh kumar (@santhoshmadisi) May 18, 2021

God bless you 🙏🙏 More power to u — Sumeet Ghosh (@SumeetKGhosh) May 17, 2021

