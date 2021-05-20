scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 20, 2021
‘More power to you’: Telangana cop wins praise as he shares his food with homeless children

According to the Twitter post, the children were asking people for food when Constable Mahesh, who was on patrolling duty, spotted them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 20, 2021 2:13:25 pm
Telengana police constable offers food from lunchbox to homeless children, Good news, Positive news, Trending news, viral news, Indian Express newsThe video reached over a million people on the internet, who praised him for the kind gesture.

A traffic police officer from Telengana is wining plaudits online after a video of him feeding the homeless went viral on the internet. The picture was initially tweeted out from the official account of Telangana State Police.

According to the Twitter post, the children were asking people for food when Constable Mahesh, who was on patrolling duty, spotted them. Mahesh then offered them food from his own lunchbox. The now-viral video shows the constable giving paper plates to the children and serving food from his tiffinbox.

“Panjagutta Traffic Police Constable Mr Mahesh while performing patrolling duty @Somajiguda noticed two children requesting others for food at the roadside, immediately he took out his lunch box & served food to the hungry children.” The department wrote, sharing the video.

Take a look here:

The video reached over a million people on the internet, who praised him for the kind gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

