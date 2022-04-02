Telegram servers faces outage, netizens turn to Twitter to complain with hilarious memes

As people’s dependency on the internet and social media platforms grow, so does the reporting of server issues. Of late, netizens have witnessed outages on almost all platforms, not just social networking apps like Facebook and Instagram, but also Spotify and Discord. Joining the list Saturday was Telegram.

Around the afternoon, users in India started to face multiple issues while accessing the platform. While many couldn’t connect to the server, others couldn’t send or receive messages, leaving most annoyed. As the problems persisted, disgruntled users turned to Twitter to raise an alarm.

Looking for some answers, several users posted screenshots of their apps to show nothing was working and tagged Telegram. Meanwhile, some shared screenshots that showed their apps frozen with updating messages displayed on the screen.

how much updated you want to be Telegram ????#Telegram 😂🤣 — Sumit kumar (@1230Sumit) April 2, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Wondering how long updates take, many alleged that the app didn’t work for more than an hour. According to DownDetector, the number of reports crossed over 3000, as problems persisted between 2:20 pm and 4:30 pm.

Netizens flooded Twitter with memes trying to pass their time while waiting to resolve. While some couldn’t believe that even Telegram would face an outage, others poked fun at how everyone logged back on to Twitter to know if they were alone.

People coming to twitter to check if telegram is down#Telegram pic.twitter.com/1k95xZPyMZ — Bending Reality (@bunnysayzz) April 2, 2022

Although the company did not reveal what exactly went wrong as users faced interruptions, it replied to several users on Twitter saying sorry. “There was a brief issue that caused some users to have trouble connecting – everything is already back to normal,” the messagaing platform wrote while apologising.