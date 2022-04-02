scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Telegram servers faces outage, netizens turn to Twitter to complain with hilarious memes

Around afternoon, users in India started to face multiple issues while accessing the platform.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 2, 2022 7:30:54 pm
telegram, telegram down, telegram down server, telegram updating issue, viral news, indian expressTelegram said the issue has been resolved now.

As people’s dependency on the internet and social media platforms grow, so does the reporting of server issues. Of late, netizens have witnessed outages on almost all platforms, not just social networking apps like Facebook and Instagram, but also Spotify and Discord. Joining the list Saturday was Telegram.

Around the afternoon, users in India started to face multiple issues while accessing the platform. While many couldn’t connect to the server, others couldn’t send or receive messages, leaving most annoyed. As the problems persisted, disgruntled users turned to Twitter to raise an alarm.

Looking for some answers, several users posted screenshots of their apps to show nothing was working and tagged Telegram. Meanwhile, some shared screenshots that showed their apps frozen with updating messages displayed on the screen.

Wondering how long updates take, many alleged that the app didn’t work for more than an hour. According to DownDetector, the number of reports crossed over 3000, as problems persisted between 2:20 pm and 4:30 pm.

Netizens flooded Twitter with memes trying to pass their time while waiting to resolve. While some couldn’t believe that even Telegram would face an outage, others poked fun at how everyone logged back on to Twitter to know if they were alone.

Although the company did not reveal what exactly went wrong as users faced interruptions, it replied to several users on Twitter saying sorry. “There was a brief issue that caused some users to have trouble connecting – everything is already back to normal,” the messagaing platform wrote while apologising.

