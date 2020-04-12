Telangana sanitation worker donates two months’ salary to CM relief fund, wins hearts

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions from netizens. Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions from netizens.

From businessmen to politicians to sportspersons, people from all walks of life have donated their salaries to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected. Now, a sanitation worker from Telangana has won praise for donating two months’ salary to the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Taking to Twitter, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao shared a picture of Bontha Sai Kumar and lauded his gesture to help fight the ongoing pandemic.

“My #CitizenHeroes today is an Adivasi teenager called Bontha Sai Kumar, who works as a sanitation worker in Utnoor. A very active and socially conscious young man. He contributed his salary for two months ₹17,000 towards CMRF as #TelanganaFightsCorona Clapping hands,” Rao wrote.

My #CitizenHeroes today is a Adivasi teenager called Bontha Sai Kumar, who works as a sanitation worker in Utnoor. A very active & socially conscious young man He contributed his salary for two months ₹17,000 towards CMRF as #TelanganaFightsCorona 👏🙏#Respect pic.twitter.com/fhS06GiGgL — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 11, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions from netizens.

Salute to Mr. Bontha Sai Kumar, we need to learn from him #respect. https://t.co/X4nn1xtMHd — Savitri Singh (@Savitri38497958) April 11, 2020

Don’t take it, rather reward him for his sacrifice.. — Syed Jafar Mohiuddin (@JafarmqSyed) April 11, 2020

Hats off to bontha sai Kumar , hi is the real soldier of our nation — Aimim shaik khaja (@aimim_sk_khaja) April 11, 2020

For this poor man 17000 rs is very big amount. Still he gave to relief fund. Thanks for publishing such a good respone. — Krishna Rao (@krishnarao77) April 12, 2020

Awesome kudos and cheers to Sai Kumar.. — SAI JYOTHIRMAI (@RSAIJYOTHI) April 12, 2020

