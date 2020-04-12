Telangana sanitation worker donates two months’ salary to CM relief fund, wins hearts

From businessmen to politicians to sportspersons, people from all walks of life have donated their salaries to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected. Now, a sanitation worker from Telangana has won praise for donating two months’ salary to the Chief Minister’s relief fund.
Taking to Twitter, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao shared a picture of Bontha Sai Kumar and lauded his gesture to help fight the ongoing pandemic.
“My #CitizenHeroes today is an Adivasi teenager called Bontha Sai Kumar, who works as a sanitation worker in Utnoor. A very active and socially conscious young man. He contributed his salary for two months ₹17,000 towards CMRF as #TelanganaFightsCorona Clapping hands,” Rao wrote.
Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions from netizens.
